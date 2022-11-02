ActionSA won't form part of coalitions which don't have majority, remains in Joburg coalition

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the party won't be a part of coalitions that hold a minority in council.

However, the party hasn't closed the door on voting with the DA.

ActionSA's Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi said it was still in the multi-party coalition in the City of Johannesburg.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story stated that ActionSA had left the DA-led coalition in Johannesburg. ActionSA’s position was on minority coalitions in general. News24’s inference was incorrect. We apologise to ActionSA for this error, which has since been corrected. The story also stated that the DA’s Helen Zille blocked the nomination of an IFP candidate for council Speaker. This, too, was incorrect and has been corrected. We apologise to Ms Zille for this error.

Mashaba said the party issued a directive on Wednesday to only vote with the DA to keep the ANC out of power.

"The DA is on their own, and it's because of their arrogance. We will vote to get the DA in power, but all other votes in the council will be taken on an issue-by-issue basis," said Mashaba.

When asked how this decision would affect the party’s involvement in the DA-led City of Johannesburg coalition, he said, for now, ActionSA would still vote with the DA because the EFF may abstain from voting. If the EFF abstains, the DA will still have the majority vote.

Of the 270-councillor caucus in Johannesburg, the ANC-led coalition has 140 councillors.

Earlier in the day the election of a new Ekurhuleni mayor was postponed.

A majority of political parties represented in the council supported a motion to postpone the vote.

Mashaba said there was no point in a minority government.

ActionSA has had a fragmented relationship with the DA since the ousting of Johannesburg Speaker Vasco da Gama, a DA member, at the beginning of September.

Minority parties within the DA coalition wanted to nominate a replacement from the minority parties. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) told the DA if they didn't do so then the PA would cross over to join the ANC, giving the ANC the advantage.

But, the DA nominated its representative, Alex Christians, who stood against Cope's Colleen Makhubele. Makhubele ultimately won as the ANC coalition had the majority votes after the PA made good on their ultimatum.

The election of Makhubele saw the illegal ousting of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse in a motion of no confidence.

The courts overturned this event, but the ANC-led parties are pushing for another motion of no confidence in the mayor.

A fresh no-confidence motion was removed from the agenda of a special sitting planned for this week.

On Wednesday, ANC regional chair Dada Morero, who briefly held office before the courts reinstated Phalatse, said: "By Christmas, the madam will be out".

ActionSA provincial chair, Bongani Baloyi, said the party maintained its position in the DA coalition in two Gauteng metros - the cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane.

"On behalf of ActionSA, I can confirm that we are still within the multi-party coalition in the City of Johannesburg and the City of Tshwane. However, the situation in the City of Ekurhuleni is different.

"When we lost the position of the executive mayor that ceased for our coalition to continue. Our coalition agreement only extends as far as ... the positions of the Speaker of council and the chief whip of council.

"We are still ready to be engaged and willing to be engaged by other parties around how we can build a coalition that is sustainable, that is the majority, and able to govern for a longer period of time in order to deliver services to the residents of the City of Ekurhuleni.”

DA federal council chair Helen Zille said if ActionSA wanted to leave the coalition, then that was their choice, "but it's a very unfortunate choice because we just signed the coalition agreement six months ago".

"This leaves the city in the hands of the ANC.

"Action SA have been pushing for us to make some kind of a deal with the EFF - that's why they left. But we won't do a deal with the EFF."

Zille said even though this may mean the DA coalition has a minority vote "you don't cling onto power at all costs".

"Besides, you can't govern any city with the EFF holding a gun to your head."