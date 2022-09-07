ActionSA replaces member who failed to pitch to Joburg vote of no confidence meeting

ActionSA's Petunia Rakosa replaced the party's PR councillor, Albert Kiviet, in its Johannesburg caucus.

Kiviet was booted from the council on Sunday after he failed to attend the seventh ordinary council meeting on 31 August, where the motion of no confidence in the speaker, Vasco da Gama, was heard.

The party announced on Wednesday that Rakosa's name had been submitted to the IEC. She will be sworn in on Friday.

Rakosa hails from Soweto and formally served as the constituency campaign manager of 11 wards. The party said that, although Kiviet's absence did not have a material impact on the outcome, "his refusal to provide reasons for his absence from the meeting has made his continued participation in council untenable, and we have been forced to assume that he absconded for nefarious reasons".

Kiviet's termination was announced on Monday. ActionSA said it was committed to making the coalition work in the interests of citizens "who no longer want to be governed by the ANC".