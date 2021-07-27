51m ago

add bookmark

ActionSA seeks commission of inquiry to probe #UnrestSA

accreditation
Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • ActionSA wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to set up a judicial commission of inquiry to probe the recent unrest that ripped through parts of South Africa.
  • Party president Herman Mashaba said a commission would ensure that those who responsible for the death and destruction in the two provinces were held accountable.
  • He said the actions were intended to cripple the economy, cause social instability and severely weaken the democratic state.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba wants President Cyril Ramaphosa, to set up a judicial commission of inquiry to probe the recent unrest and widespread looting that swept through parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and left more than 300 people dead.

Mashaba, as well as Action SA Gauteng chairperson John Moodey and KZN chairperson Dr Makhosi Khoza, briefed the media on Tuesday and raised concerns about the "casual manner" in which the Presidency and law enforcement agencies were dealing with the so-called deliberate insurrection.

Mashaba said an inquiry, led by a judge, would be the only way of ensuring that those who responsible for the death and destruction in the two provinces were held accountable, regardless of who they are.

READ | Looters urged to return stolen electrical appliances 'but not the food'

"We will be writing to the president, demanding that, within the next 60 days, he request the acting chief justice, Raymond Zondo, to provide a shortlist of three judges from which the president should choose to chair such an inquiry," Mashaba said.

Mashaba said the inquiry must seek to:

- establish the identity of ringleaders from the ANC and wherever else they may come from, who are responsible for the coordinated attacks on communities;

- determine the culpability of senior ANC members and politicians in inciting acts of violence and destruction;

- find out who funded the coordinated attacks;

- establish whether any current and former members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), South African National Defence Force (SANDF), or intelligence apparatus supported the insurrection; 

- calculate the impact of the security cluster's failure to timeously address violence on the well-being of residents' lives and livelihoods; and

- make recommendations for criminal prosecutions for those implicated in these coordinated attacks where appropriate.

In the days that followed the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court, KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Johannesburg experienced unprecedented levels of destruction, looting and violence. 

Mashaba said those who witnessed the unrest had spoken of an advanced communication network that directed people to specific locations, which resembled a planned approach to target key economic infrastructure.

Mashaba said the actions were intended to cripple the economy, cause social instability and severely weaken – or even dislodge – the democratic state.

He said the president confirmed that it was a politically driven insurrection within the ANC's own ranks and added that "the confusion caused by Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's contradictory statement regarding what President Cyril Ramaphosa termed a failed attempted insurrection cannot go unchecked".

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

"Given this, how can Parliament preside over a process to investigate matters when some of those involved in the insurrection are sitting in the very benches of the self-same Parliament which intends conducting this investigation?"

"Moreover, we cannot allow for a situation where the ANC may, once again, abuse its majority in the House to protect its cadres at the expense of every other South African. As long as the president continues to treat this issue as an internal ANC matter, as long as he refuses to respond decisively to this act of high treason, and as long as he refuses to name the perpetrators, we will remain at risk of a future recurrence of this unrest," Mashaba said.

ActionSA said it would not stop until those behind the violence were identified, held accountable and made to pay for what they had done.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
actionsaherman mashabagautengkwazulu-natalunrest
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
53% - 2290 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
29% - 1263 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
18% - 770 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.84
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.53
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,804.08
+0.4%
Silver
25.12
-0.3%
Palladium
2,648.38
-0.6%
Platinum
1,066.97
-0.5%
Brent Crude
74.50
+0.5%
Top 40
61,180
-1.2%
All Share
67,311
-1.1%
Resource 10
69,004
-0.5%
Industrial 25
85,332
-2.2%
Financial 15
12,737
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

5h ago

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA's silver surfer Buitendag confirms retirement after Tokyo heroics: 'I went out...

2h ago

SA's silver surfer Buitendag confirms retirement after Tokyo heroics: 'I went out with a bang'
'We've let ourselves down' - Blitzbok captain Siviwe Soyizwapi

9m ago

'We've let ourselves down' - Blitzbok captain Siviwe Soyizwapi
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 4: Blitzboks dumped out as SA celebrates Schoenmaker,...

8h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 4: Blitzboks dumped out as SA celebrates Schoenmaker, Buitendag
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
Olympic heartbreak for SA as Blitzboks stunned by depleted Argentina

3h ago

Olympic heartbreak for SA as Blitzboks stunned by depleted Argentina
Le Clos hails 'phenomenal' Schoenmaker after silver medal: 'She deserves all the...

3h ago

Le Clos hails 'phenomenal' Schoenmaker after silver medal: 'She deserves all the credit'
SA sports community celebrates Schoenmaker's landmark silver medal: 'Keep flying...

3h ago

SA sports community celebrates Schoenmaker's landmark silver medal: 'Keep flying the SA flag'
Surfer Bianca Buitendag wins Olympic silver as Team SA finds joy in Tokyo

5h ago

Surfer Bianca Buitendag wins Olympic silver as Team SA finds joy in Tokyo
'This one sucks' - tennis star Osaka suffers home Olympic shock

7h ago

'This one sucks' - tennis star Osaka suffers home Olympic shock
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
Schoenmaker hopes Olympic silver brings SA some joy: 'I couldn't give any more'

7h ago

Schoenmaker hopes Olympic silver brings SA some joy: 'I couldn't give any more'
Team SA guaranteed another medal as surfer Buitendag makes final in Tokyo

8h ago

Team SA guaranteed another medal as surfer Buitendag makes final in Tokyo
Blitzboks beat USA to win pool, book Olympics quarter-final date with Argentina

8h ago

Blitzboks beat USA to win pool, book Olympics quarter-final date with Argentina
Le Clos bounces back from shaky start in Tokyo, rockets into 200m butterfly final

8h ago

Le Clos bounces back from shaky start in Tokyo, rockets into 200m butterfly final
Tatjana Schoenmaker storms to silver in 100m breaststroke as SA wins first medal...

9h ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker storms to silver in 100m breaststroke as SA wins first medal in Tokyo
Henri Schoeman's injury heartache in Tokyo: 'He did everything he could'

26 Jul

Henri Schoeman's injury heartache in Tokyo: 'He did everything he could'
Mission accomplished for Blitzboks 1st day in Tokyo

26 Jul

Mission accomplished for Blitzboks 1st day in Tokyo
'Nervous' Le Clos vows to get faster after qualifying scare: 'I'm still very...

26 Jul

'Nervous' Le Clos vows to get faster after qualifying scare: 'I'm still very confident'
Tropical storm approaches Japan, affecting Olympic events

26 Jul

Tropical storm approaches Japan, affecting Olympic events
Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble

26 Jul

Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo