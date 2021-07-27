ActionSA seeks commission of inquiry to probe #UnrestSA

ActionSA want s President Cyril Ramaphosa to set up a judicial commission of inquiry to probe the recent unrest that ripped through parts of South Africa.

Party president Herman Mashaba said a commission would ensure that those who responsible for the death and destruction in the two provinces were held accountable.

He said the actions were intended to cripple the economy, cause social instability and severely weaken the democratic state.

Mashaba, as well as Action SA Gauteng chairperson John Moodey and KZN chairperson Dr Makhosi Khoza, briefed the media on Tuesday and raised concerns about the "casual manner" in which the Presidency and law enforcement agencies were dealing with the so-called deliberate insurrection.

Mashaba said an inquiry, led by a judge, would be the only way of ensuring that those who responsible for the death and destruction in the two provinces were held accountable, regardless of who they are.

"We will be writing to the president, demanding that, within the next 60 days, he request the acting chief justice, Raymond Zondo, to provide a shortlist of three judges from which the president should choose to chair such an inquiry," Mashaba said.

Mashaba said the inquiry must seek to: - establish the identity of ringleaders from the ANC and wherever else they may come from, who are responsible for the coordinated attacks on communities; - determine the culpability of senior ANC members and politicians in inciting acts of violence and destruction; - find out who funded the coordinated attacks; - establish whether any current and former members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), South African National Defence Force (SANDF), or intelligence apparatus supported the insurrection; - calculate the impact of the security cluster's failure to timeously address violence on the well-being of residents' lives and livelihoods; and - make recommendations for criminal prosecutions for those implicated in these coordinated attacks where appropriate.

In the days that followed the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court, KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Johannesburg experienced unprecedented levels of destruction, looting and violence.

While there have been calls for Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle the Cabinet, Ralph Mathekga argues that it can't happen just yet because it could send tremors through the party and leave the president even more isolated in his anti-corruption crusade.https://t.co/KzQoX5iZnn — News24 (@News24) July 27, 2021

Mashaba said those who witnessed the unrest had spoken of an advanced communication network that directed people to specific locations, which resembled a planned approach to target key economic infrastructure.

Mashaba said the actions were intended to cripple the economy, cause social instability and severely weaken – or even dislodge – the democratic state.

He said the president confirmed that it was a politically driven insurrection within the ANC's own ranks and added that "the confusion caused by Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's contradictory statement regarding what President Cyril Ramaphosa termed a failed attempted insurrection cannot go unchecked".

"Given this, how can Parliament preside over a process to investigate matters when some of those involved in the insurrection are sitting in the very benches of the self-same Parliament which intends conducting this investigation?"

"Moreover, we cannot allow for a situation where the ANC may, once again, abuse its majority in the House to protect its cadres at the expense of every other South African. As long as the president continues to treat this issue as an internal ANC matter, as long as he refuses to respond decisively to this act of high treason, and as long as he refuses to name the perpetrators, we will remain at risk of a future recurrence of this unrest," Mashaba said.