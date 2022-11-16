20m ago

ActionSA takes eThekwini, Cogta to court to compel action on sewage crisis

Kaveel Singh
Newly appointed ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango.
Zwakele Mncwango
  • ActionSA has filed papers in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban asking for the city and other government departments to fulfill their mandate and resolve the ongoing sewage crisis.
  • Durban beaches and rivers have shown shockingly high E. coli levels after already strained sewage infrastructure was further damaged during the April floods.
  • The court has set aside 27 February 2023 to hear the matter.

ActionSA has approached the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban in the hopes of compelling the eThekwini Metro and other government departments to resolve the ongoing sewage crisis in Durban.

The party's legal team has asked the court to compel government entities tasked with resolving the crisis to appoint an independent party to guide the process.

"The misreporting and the lack of transparency forms a big part of the papers and we want the court to order that independent persons be appointed to advise residents and the public at large as to what the situation is," ActionSA head of strategic litigation, advocate Gillian Benson, said on Wednesday.

Benson was speaking outside court, where about 40 supporters gathered holding placards calling for the sewage crisis to be resolved.

"The crisis can only be resolved if we have competent and independent persons appointed to do so, and that is what we have asked the courts to do," she added.

Tourists from overseas and outside the province were at odds on whether to visit Durban, Benson said.

"People in Johannesburg cannot decide whether they should or should not come on holiday in December because they have not been given accurate information if it's safe or not.

"Even overseas visitors are asking these questions. It is impacting heavily on the economy of eThekwini and needs to be resolved."

READ | eThekwini flooded with sewage due to treatment plant failures

Among the respondents include Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, as well as ministers of tourism, forestry, fisheries and environment, water and sanitation and Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

Benson explained that their papers state that national, provincial and local governments contravened the legislation that obliges them to act in citizens' best interest, which is to protect tourism, the environment, but mostly their lives.

People were losing not just tourism opportunities, but also people generally being subjected to unhealthy and unsafe conditions due to the high E. coli levels in rivers and beaches, Benson warned.

Newly appointed ActionSA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said the notion that the sewage crisis only affected beaches was untrue.

"It also deeply affects communities all over the city. I was in Savanna Park and some places in Umlazi where sewage is spilling all over in these communities. I can tell you, one cannot tolerate the smell."

Mncwango said that it was unfortunate that ActionSA had to go the legal route.

"Going to court is not cheap, but we are going to court because we believe we have a role to play and must act to fix eThekwini and SA.

"We believe the courts will be able to compel the government to do what they are supposed to do. We understand the frustration we hear from tourists, and everyone who wants to come to eThekwini. They are all thinking twice because our beaches are unsafe."

He said that on Wednesday morning, eThekwini declared Battery Beach open and safe, however, Talbot, the Art of Water, a private organisation that publicly releases its beach and river water readings found unacceptably high levels of E. coli there.

"Internal testing people are not doing us justice, because they give us misreadings, subjecting people to unhealthy conditions. Battery Beach is open, but independent results show E. coli is high and it is not safe."


actionsa, kwazulu-natal, durban, politics, crime and courts
