ActionSA terminates Makhosi Khoza's membership following disciplinary committee meeting

ActionSA has acted on a recommendation to boot Makhosi Khoza out of the party.

The party's senate met on Monday night to consider the recommendation of its ethics and disciplinary committee.

Khoza was accused of bringing ActionSA into disrepute.

ActionSA terminated the membership of Makhosi Khoza following a meeting of its senate on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, the party said the senate reached the decision after a recommendation by the party's ethics and disciplinary committee.

The eThekwini metro council elected Khoza as chairperson of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) in December, a position that has always been occupied by a councillor from the governing party, the ANC.



Following Khoza's election, there were allegations from within ActionSA's national leadership that she was colluding with the ANC after their eThekwini councillors unanimously voted for her.

Michael Beaumont, ActionSA national chairperson, said the party launched a disciplinary inquiry into Khoza's conduct following a series of public outbursts in January.

According to Beaumont, the charges included bringing the party into disrepute, deliberately acting in a way that negatively impacted the party and acting in a manner that caused disunity in the party.

He added:

The evidence brought against Dr Khoza included numerous public utterances and comments made to the media which were deemed to have been made with the intention of bringing ActionSA into disrepute.

He said a disciplinary panel, chaired by advocate Gill Benson, was convened and prosecuted by ActionSA's Western Cape chairperson Vytjie Mentor.

According to Beaumont, ActionSA's ethics and disciplinary committee found Khoza guilty of all charges and recommended that her party membership be terminated.

"There is no reasonable explanation for her continued abuse of the party, which she purports to promote. As a high-standing member of the party, she disregards the reputational damage to the party, for apparent publicity and self-gain," the disciplinary report read.

"Her loyalties do not lie with ActionSA and instead lie with aspiring to grow her own political aspirations at the great cost of her constituency and ActionSA," it further read.

Beaumont said evidence before the panel also confirmed that there had been communication between Khoza and ringleaders of a group who were plotting to "deal with" ActionSA leader Raymond Mashaba.

"This conversation took place in close proximity to a protest by these former members outside the City of Johannesburg Council Chamber in which they can be heard chanting Khoza's name.

"In this respect, the panel found Dr Khoza to be prone to conspiracy theories, aggressive behaviour and even continuing to threaten the party with threats to damage its reputation further," he said.

Beaumont said the party had "no ill will" towards Khoza.

"While her actions may not have been excusable, Dr Khoza remains an individual who has played an important role in South African politics. We wish Dr Khoza well in her future endeavours outside of ActionSA."

