ActionSA threatens IEC with legal action after draft ballot omits party's candidate names in Gauteng

Zintle Mahlati
  • ActionSA is in talks with lawyers over missing party names in final draft ballot papers.
  • ActionSA has threatened to take legal action against the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC). 
  • The party says its name has been omitted from ballot papers for ward candidates in Gauteng.

ActionSA says legal action against the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) remains on the cards as the party has cried foul over its name being omitted in the final draft ballot papers for ward candidates in Gauteng. 

The party had, on Sunday night, issued a statement stating that its name had been omitted from the final draft ballot papers which were shown to political parties at a signatory event on Saturday. 

From the image seen by News24, ActionSA appeared to be the only party that did not have its name alongside its logo and ward candidate. 

The party said it had written to the IEC in which it spelled out its grievance with the omission. It had given the IEC until Monday at 10am to correct the issue. 

On Monday, ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said the party had yet to receive a response from the IEC and remained convinced there was no effort to correct the error. 

READ | Elections 2021: ActionSA brands itself as a corruption buster in its inaugural manifesto

The party cited a 2019 study compiled by the Human Sciences Research Council which showed that how political parties, logos and names, appeared on the ballot paper affected voter perception. 

The study also stressed the need to make it easier for voters to identify their chosen political party of preference. 

Ngobeni said the IEC was undermining ActionSA's chances to participate freely and fairly in the municipal elections on 1 November. 

She claimed the IEC had indicated it had no plans to rectify the concerns raised by ActionSA and that the final ballot papers had already been printed. 

"We have yet to receive a favourable response. We are currently in a meeting with our attorneys and gathering up our facts to see what legal recourse is available to us and how quickly we can get that done. 

"We want to compel them [IEC] to fix it because they said to us that the ballots had already gone to print and there is nothing they can do because our name is not to be abbreviated. Our name, the characters, are within the abbreviated character numbers stipulated by the IEC," Motene said. 

READ | Elections 2021: IEC blunder gives ActionSA chair a sleepless night over Gauteng candidates

When approached for comment on Monday, the IEC said: "The electoral commission is aware of the ActionSA matter and has been dealing with it together with [the] party". 

The commission did not respond to whether ballot papers had already been printed and if and when the issues raised by ActionSA would be corrected. 

Last month, the IEC had omitted ActionSA's candidates for its lists in Gauteng. The matter was quickly corrected by the IEC. 

This was not the first dispute the party, headed by former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba, had with the IEC. 

When the party registered with the IEC in 2020, there were concerns raised over its logo's similarity with another registered political party.

