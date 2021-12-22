2h ago

'ActionSA will now be represented correctly on all ballots going forward' - Mashaba

Zintle Mahlati
Herman Mashaba, leader of Action SA, talking to the media at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's results operation centre.
Herman Mashaba, leader of Action SA, talking to the media at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's results operation centre.
Alet Pretorius
  • ActionSA did not register an abbreviation with the IEC when it registered as a political party.
  • The error resulted in the party's name not appearing on some electoral ballots in the municipal elections.
  • The party has moved quickly to correct the omission. 

Following a failed court battle ahead of the municipal elections last month, ActionSA has rectified the absence of the party's abbreviation with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC). 

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said on Wednesday the party had concluded a process to register its particulars correctly in terms of the Electoral Commission Act. 

"ActionSA is pleased to report that the process it undertook in terms of section 16(A) of the Electoral Commission Act has been concluded, and ActionSA will now be represented correctly on all ballots going forward," Mashaba said. 

The party's logo had appeared on some electoral ballots without the party's name.

The correction means the party's abbreviation will appear as "ActionSA". 

The IEC had previously stated that an omission by ActionSA led to the error as all political parties were required to register an abbreviation.

In October, the party took the IEC to court, to ask that the IEC be forced to reprint ballots with the party's abbreviation. 

Mashaba had insisted the party's name was long enough to fit the requirements. 

The Electoral Court dismissed ActionSA's case, without providing detailed reasons. 

Following the elections, the party claimed the omission of its name on ward ballots made it harder for its supporters to identify the party. 

Kingmaker

Despite competing in Gauteng's three metros and eThekwini, ActionSA performed well in the 2021 elections. 

The party picked up many seats in the big metros and played a crucial role in the coalition governments formed in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane. 

But there was still an urgent need for the party to correct its ballot issues.

It has now set its sights on contesting in by-elections and the national and provincial elections in 2024. 

"The amendment was a critical and time-sensitive undertaking that could not await the supply of the reasons from the Electoral Court. Already by-elections are beginning to emerge across South Africa, including in provinces ActionSA did not contest in 2021," Mashaba said. 

