1h ago

add bookmark

Active Citizens Movement writes to Zondo, recommends changes to whistleblower legislation

Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, chairperson of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, chairperson of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.
Felix Dlangamandla
  • The Active Citizens Movement has written to the state capture inquiry to call for changes to whistleblower legislation.
  • The movement recommends setting up a fund, with recovered stolen monies, for the benefit of whistleblowers.
  • Several whistleblowers have faced a backlash and, in some cases, death for coming forward with information about corruption.

The Active Citizens Movement (ACM) has written to the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture to suggest amendments to legislation to protect whistleblowers.

The commission has heard testimonies from several whistleblowers.

ACM spokesperson Yashica Padia said in a letter to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who heads the commission, that it proposed several amendments to the Protected Disclosures Act of 2000.

"The organisation believes that the plight of the whistleblower and the lack of legal protection and personal support is a matter of extreme importance, as whistleblowers make huge sacrifices when calling out malfeasance and corruption."

The ACM proposed that legislation should broaden the definition of a whistleblower and provide specialised courts for whistleblowing cases.

Other changes they want are:

  • Introducing fines and penalties for employers found guilty of harassing and intimidating whistleblowers. They should pay the fines in their personal capacity.
  • Providing witness protection mechanisms for whistleblowers.
  • Creating an appropriate funding mechanism to cover the legal costs of whistleblowers.
  • Providing incentives for whistleblowers to come forward, through the creation of a fund derived from the recovery of stolen monies.
  • Formulating a code of conduct for companies and state departments to standardise and regulate the processing of whistleblower complaints and the fair treatment of whistleblowers. 

Padia said most whistleblowers experienced "harassment, intimidation and ill-treatment, including being sidelined, or would find themselves subjected to a disciplinary hearing or criminal charges" after coming out with damning information.

She added that whistleblowers were often dismissed because of the power imbalances, while implicated officials continued unscathed or were placed on suspension with full pay.

She wrote: 

In some extreme cases, public campaigns are waged against a whistleblower with 'revelations' leaked to the media about their personal lives, including death threats. Without exception, every single whistleblower has had to defend themselves in litigation with limited or no funds. By contrast, their 'opponent' has had unlimited access to legal representation, funded by the state or the company.

Recently, a Transnet official – known as Witness 1 – was shot at eight times in Meredale, Johannesburg. Witness 1 survived the attack. Last August, he testified before the commission.

He spoke about how former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe had received cash from the Guptas in a brown leather backpack.

After the attack, Zondo said: "I just want to say it is most concerning that some in our society continue to intimidate and attack those who assist this commission."

In another case, former Trillian executive Bianca Goodson cried at the commission when she told Zondo she was a "walking evidence docket".

She joined whistleblowers like Martha Ngoye, Mosilo Mothepu and Suzanne Daniels, who have all testified before Zondo about how being a whistleblower had been to the detriment of their career, families and mental health.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
active citizens movementraymond zondostate capture inquirystate capturecorruption
Lottery
2 players scoop R218K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5975 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1744 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7241 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.53
(-0.5)
GBP/ZAR
19.99
(-0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.25
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.09
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.1)
Gold
1,742.58
(+0.3)
Silver
25.29
(+0.6)
Platinum
1,235.50
(+0.4)
Brent Crude
63.16
(+0.7)
Palladium
2,632.50
(+0.3)
All Share
67,160
(0.0)
Top 40
61,410
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,200
(0.0)
Industrial 25
87,501
(0.0)
Resource 10
68,336
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo