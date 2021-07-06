Active Covid-19 infections in Tshwane increase to more than 26 000

As of 4 July, active coronavirus infections in Tshwane stood at 26 796.

New confirmed daily infections have also increased, ranging between record highs of 3 000 and 4 000 cases per day in the capital city.

As of Monday, Tshwane has recorded 191 638 infections and 3 764 Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams said the City had recorded another significant week-on-week increase in the number of active infections.

"Our most recent Covid-19 report indicates that active cases have now risen to another record high of 26 796 as of this Monday," Williams added.

"The continued increase in Covid-19 infections is indicative of the ferocity of the current third wave. In the previous week, the number of Covid-19 active cases stood at 24 669."

He said active cases far exceeded the peak the City experienced during the second wave, which stood at around 16 000 cases.

1 July: 3 021 new cases 2 July: 3 483 new cases 3 July: 3 897 new cases 4 July: 4 842 new cases 5 July: 2 674 new cases

According to Gauteng government Covid-19 statistics, as of 4 July, Tshwane had recorded 191 638 infections and 3 764 Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.



Tshwane is the second-most affected region, after Johannesburg, which has recorded 277 384 confirmed infections and 4 212 Covid-19-related deaths.

Gauteng has recorded 702 083 infections and 13 466 Covid-19-related deaths.

As of 4 July, 7 927 people are currently hospitalised in public and private hospitals in the province.

Meanwhile, 736 315 people have been vaccinated in Gauteng.

Williams said:

I would like to encourage Tshwane residents to continue adhering to adjusted Level 4 regulations, including wearing of masks, sanitising and practise social distancing.

"Our vaccination sites remain open for eligible residents, and I am pleased to note that the City is now vaccinating people aged 50 years and above. It is important that we get more people vaccinated to achieve herd immunity."