Active Covid-19 infections in Tshwane increase to more than 26 000

Alex Mitchley
RASSIN VANNIER/AFP/Getty Images
  • As of 4 July, active coronavirus infections in Tshwane stood at 26 796.
  • New confirmed daily infections have also increased, ranging between record highs of 3 000 and 4 000 cases per day in the capital city. 
  • As of Monday, Tshwane has recorded 191 638 infections and 3 764 Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The number of confirmed active coronavirus infections in Tshwane has continued to rise, hitting record numbers, with more than 26 000 cases as of 5 July.

In a statement on Monday, Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams said the City had recorded another significant week-on-week increase in the number of active infections.

"Our most recent Covid-19 report indicates that active cases have now risen to another record high of 26 796 as of this Monday," Williams added.

"The continued increase in Covid-19 infections is indicative of the ferocity of the current third wave. In the previous week, the number of Covid-19 active cases stood at 24 669."

He said active cases far exceeded the peak the City experienced during the second wave, which stood at around 16 000 cases.

New confirmed daily infections have also increased, ranging between record highs of 3 000 and 4 000 cases per day.

1 July: 3 021 new cases

2 July: 3 483 new cases

3 July: 3 897 new cases

4 July: 4 842 new cases

5 July: 2 674 new cases

According to Gauteng government Covid-19 statistics, as of 4 July, Tshwane had recorded 191 638 infections and 3 764 Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Tshwane is the second-most affected region, after Johannesburg, which has recorded 277 384 confirmed infections and 4 212 Covid-19-related deaths.

Gauteng has recorded 702 083 infections and 13 466 Covid-19-related deaths.

As of 4 July, 7 927 people are currently hospitalised in public and private hospitals in the province.

Meanwhile, 736 315 people have been vaccinated in Gauteng.

Williams said:

I would like to encourage Tshwane residents to continue adhering to adjusted Level 4 regulations, including wearing of masks, sanitising and practise social distancing.

"Our vaccination sites remain open for eligible residents, and I am pleased to note that the City is now vaccinating people aged 50 years and above. It is important that we get more people vaccinated to achieve herd immunity."
