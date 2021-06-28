Active Covid-19 infections in Tshwane reach record highs, far exceeding second wave numbers

Confirmed active Covid-19 infections in Tshwane have reached record highs, far exceeding those recorded during the second wave of the pandemic.

Active infections of the novel coronavirus stood at 24 669 as of 28 June.

New confirmed daily infections have also increased in Tshwane, ranging between record highs of between 2 800 and 3 000 cases per day.

In a statement on Monday, Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams said the City had continued to witness significant week-on-week increases in the number of active cases.

"Our most recent Covid-19 report indicates that active cases have now risen to a record high of 24 669 as of this Monday," Williams said.

"This is yet another exponential weekly increase indicative of the severity of infections in the current third wave.

"In the previous week, the number of Covid-19 active cases stood at 17 130."

Williams said the active cases far exceed the peak the City experienced during the second wave, which stood around 16 000 cases.

According to the City's Covid-19 statistics, new confirmed daily infections have also increased, ranging between record highs of between 2 800 and 3 000 cases per day.

New recorded infections since 24 June:

24 June: 3 149 25 June: 2 814 25 June: 3 544 27 June: 3 040 28 June: 2 878

According to the Gauteng provincial government Covid-19 statistics, as of 27 June, Tshwane has recorded a total of 168 785 confirmed infections and 2 869 Covid-19 related deaths.

Tshwane is the second most affected region, after Johannesburg, which has recorded 243 729 confirmed infections and 3 964 Covid-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Gauteng has recorded a total of 620 956 infections and 12 601 Covid-19 related deaths.

"I would like to encourage Tshwane residents to take note and adhere to the newly announced Alert Level 4 regulations," Williams said.

"Equally, we must also continue to practice safety measures such as wearing of masks, washing hands regularly and social distancing."

Williams also reminded residents that vaccination sites across the City remain open for eligible residents over 60 years old and that walk-ins are also being accepted.

As of 25 June, 626 461 people have been vaccinated in Gauteng.