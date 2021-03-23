20m ago

add bookmark

Active SARS-CoV2 infections continue to drop in Tshwane

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Johannesburg remains the worst-affected City with a total of 162 653 confirmed infections and 3 200 Covid-19 related deaths as of 22 March. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Johannesburg remains the worst-affected City with a total of 162 653 confirmed infections and 3 200 Covid-19 related deaths as of 22 March. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
  • The number of daily new SARS-CoV2 infections has continued to decrease in the City of Tshwane.
  • The City recorded 70 new infections on Monday.
  • As of 22 March, the capital city has 553 active cases. 

With the second wave of SARS-CoV2 infections behind South Africa, Tshwane has seen a major decrease in daily infections.

There were 553 active cases in the capital city as of Monday, compared to the 631 active cases recorded a week ago.

Gauteng remains the worst hit province in the country. It has recorded 411 428 infections to date and the third highest Covid-19-related death toll, which was 10 138 as of 22 March.

The province with the highest death toll is the Western Cape with 11 426 reported deaths, followed by the Eastern Cape with 11 341 confirmed deaths.

During the second wave of the pandemic in January, Tshwane became a Covid-19 hotspot in Gauteng. This created pressure at hospitals, including Steve Biko Academic Hospital, as the volume of Covid-19 related admissions increased.

READ | Covid-19: Gauteng govt worried about risk of Easter travel infections

However, as the second wave subsided, the number of new daily infections and active cases in the City continued to drop.

Over the last five days, the following new daily infections were recorded:

Thursday, 18 March: 75 new infections

Friday, 19 March: 76 new infections

Saturday, 20 March: 67 new infections

Sunday, 21 March: 75 new infections

Monday, 22 March: 70 new infections

To date, Tshwane has recorded a total of 108 537 infections with a death toll of 2 946. The City has also recorded 105 038 recoveries.

Johannesburg remains the worst-affected City with a total of 162 653 confirmed infections and 3 200 Covid-19 related deaths as of 22 March.

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has urged residents to continue to take the necessary precautions, especially as the country moves towards the Easter holidays.

"I want to encourage residents to please continue adhering to the core Covid-19 protocols of wearing masks, practising good hygiene and maintaining a social distance," Williams said.

"We will continue to track and monitor the progress of the virus and advise our residents accordingly."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tshwanegautengcoronavirus
Lottery
1 player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6596 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4365 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 6453 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.83
(+0.8)
GBP/ZAR
20.47
(+0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.63
(+0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.39
(-0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+1.0)
Gold
1,739.26
(+0.0)
Silver
25.58
(-0.7)
Platinum
1,176.50
(-0.9)
Brent Crude
64.62
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,610.00
(-0.5)
All Share
65,751
(-0.2)
Top 40
60,194
(-0.2)
Financial 15
11,999
(-1.0)
Industrial 25
87,707
(+1.3)
Resource 10
64,963
(-1.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo