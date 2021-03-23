Active SARS-CoV2 infections continue to drop in Tshwane

The number of daily new SARS-CoV2 infections has continued to decrease in the City of Tshwane.

The City recorded 70 new infections on Monday.

As of 22 March, the capital city has 553 active cases.

With the second wave of SARS-CoV2 infections behind South Africa, Tshwane has seen a major decrease in daily infections.

There were 553 active cases in the capital city as of Monday, compared to the 631 active cases recorded a week ago.

Gauteng remains the worst hit province in the country. It has recorded 411 428 infections to date and the third highest Covid-19-related death toll, which was 10 138 as of 22 March.

The province with the highest death toll is the Western Cape with 11 426 reported deaths, followed by the Eastern Cape with 11 341 confirmed deaths.

During the second wave of the pandemic in January, Tshwane became a Covid-19 hotspot in Gauteng. This created pressure at hospitals, including Steve Biko Academic Hospital, as the volume of Covid-19 related admissions increased.

However, as the second wave subsided, the number of new daily infections and active cases in the City continued to drop.

Over the last five days, the following new daily infections were recorded:

Thursday, 18 March: 75 new infections Friday, 19 March: 76 new infections Saturday, 20 March: 67 new infections Sunday, 21 March: 75 new infections Monday, 22 March: 70 new infections

To date, Tshwane has recorded a total of 108 537 infections with a death toll of 2 946. The City has also recorded 105 038 recoveries.

Johannesburg remains the worst-affected City with a total of 162 653 confirmed infections and 3 200 Covid-19 related deaths as of 22 March.

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has urged residents to continue to take the necessary precautions, especially as the country moves towards the Easter holidays.

"I want to encourage residents to please continue adhering to the core Covid-19 protocols of wearing masks, practising good hygiene and maintaining a social distance," Williams said.

"We will continue to track and monitor the progress of the virus and advise our residents accordingly."

