Activist group steps in to stop rape-accused swimming coach from leaving the country with underage girls

Sesona Ngqakamba
  • A KwaZulu-Natal woman opened a rape case against a well-known South African swimming coach in 2020. 
  • The coach is scheduled to travel to the CANA African Swimming Championships in Ghana.
  • Activist organisation Women and Men Against Child Abuse is outraged by this and has approached the Ghanaian Embassy to bar the coach from travelling. 

An activist group is outraged because a Swimming South Africa (SSA) coach has been given the green light to attend the 14th CANA African Swimming and Open Water Championships with underage girls in Ghana later this weekend while a rape charge against him is still pending.

The coach can't be identified because he has not yet pleaded to the charge.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) Athletes Against Child Abuse has stepped in to try to stop him from travelling to Ghana.

A report on an independent investigation into the allegations, known as the Goldman report, has been released but the complainant says she has not seen it.

WMACA's Olivia Jasriel has written to the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria to alert it to the situation.

Speaking to News24, Jasriel said the organisation believed coaches who face sexual offence charges should be suspended, pending the outcomes of their cases.

"Where there is smoke there is fire and he should not be travelling with underage girls. The mere fact that Swimming SA allows him privilege despite allegations of sexual abuse against him, shows their complete lack of empathy for the victims of these crimes," Jasriel said.

She added that she contacted the Ghanaian Embassy daily and asked it not to grant the coach a visa. However, they were "not being helpful", she claimed.

News24 has sent questions to the embassy about the situation. However, the embassy had not responded at the time of publication.

"I think it's a disgrace that a man with allegations such as these is supported by Swimming SA. But then I guess that is why swimming is in the state it's in," Jasriel said. 

In the letter to the Ghana High Commission, Jasriel wrote:

WMACA Athletes Against Child Abuse feels that it is an absolute travesty to the victims that this man not only continues with his career while having ruined his victims' careers but continues [to have] access [to] children. We have been in numerous discussions with Swimming South Africa, and they continue to simply ignore our requests to take him off deck until [the] case against him is finalised.

In 2020, the complainant, who is now in her 50s, alleged that the coach raped her in 1979 when she was 10 years old. She opened a criminal case, which has not yet been finalised.

The complainant, from KwaZulu-Natal, told News24 that the case has been with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) since January 2021.

KwaZulu-Natal NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara confirmed to News24 on Thursday that the Director of Public Prosecution was monitoring the matter and would make a decision soon.

"It is hereby confirmed that the matter is with prosecution and is receiving attention. The prosecutors are guiding the investigations. It is hoped that a decision [will] be made soon," Ramkisson-Kara said. 

In a response to News24, Swimming South Africa CEO Shaun Andriense did not answer to questions directly related to the trip but acknowledged the pending criminal case.

He said the organisation received a complaint about the alleged rape alleged to have occurred when both the complainant and accused were junior athletes. 

The complaint was reviewed and a disciplinary inquiry took place in accordance with the organisation's processes, he said. 

"In summary, the complainant in the matter has decided not to participate in the SSA disciplinary procedure, subject to the finalisation of a criminal investigation. Noting the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Act , you will appreciate that SSA is unable to comment as the rights of all parties related to this matter need to be protected so as not to compromise the judicial process," the CEO said. 

The complainant said the news that the coach was still working and would travel outside of South Africa, despite the pending case, was upsetting.

Commenting on the coach's trip, she added:

I feel extremely angry and let down. The reason that you do this is that you want to prevent it from happening to somebody else. But it doesn't seem to be taken seriously. Children's lives seem to be cheap in this country, and there is just no support for victims. Perpetrators can just do what they like - live their lives.

She added that she first raised the alarm with Swimming SA in 2003 and tried to take action against the coach. 

"Nothing was done in 2003/2004, and so eventually, as a victim, you just give up and you go away. Life goes on, and it feels like it's exactly the same thing again. Nobody is fighting for the victims at all," she said. 

The investigation by the organisation resulted in the release of the Goldman Report. The complainant said she was still not aware of the contents of the report.

News24 had asked the organisation about the report but no response was received about it.

The complainant said she refused further interaction with Swimming SA because police had advised her to stop while the criminal case is pending.

"The SAPS told me I didn't have to go into the details and I did issue [Swimming SA] a statement and [it] should have been enough for them to act on," she told News24. 

DA MP Veronica van Dyk said she wrote to the Sport, Arts and Culture portfolio committee to ask it to intervene in the vetting processes of coaches. 

Van Dyk said she also wrote to Swimming South Africa, the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee and other federations about the issue. 

The MP said the Goldman Report had all the answers but that Swimming SA was holding onto it and "protecting the alleged perpetrator".

Van Dyk added:

I think the ideal would be if coaches against whom criminal cases are opened, are suspended pending the outcome of such cases.

"The DA has also become aware of allegations of sexual abuse in the netball, tennis and gymnastic federations. We call on Minister [Nathi] Mthethwa to launch a full-scale investigation into all of these cases so that the apparent culture of sexual abuse in South African sport can be eradicated."

WMACA held a press briefing last year where the complainant opened up for the first time.

During the briefing she also read out a confirmation letter from a psychologist she was seeing in 2003.

She said the psychologist told her, without revealing any identities, that she had treated two young girls who levelled similar rape allegations against the coach.

In the letter, the psychologist told her she had done that to help her heal.

