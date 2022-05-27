Activists condemn failure to act against teacher convicted of sexual assault

Cape Town teacher Ayanda Ntuthu has still not been suspended from Thandokhulu High School where he teaches and where he committed the sexual assault five years ago.

The Western Cape Department of Education says it was unaware until last week that Ntuthu was prosecuted and found guilty. The National Prosecuting Authority says it was not its responsibility to inform the department.

Equal Education and Molo Songololo have condemned the failure to act against Ntuthu and are demanding answers from authorities.

The state prosecutor will ask the Wynberg Magistrate's Court to place Ayanda Ntuthu, a Cape Town teacher found guilty of sexually assaulting a pupil, on the National Register of Sex Offenders when he is sentenced on 20 June.



Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eric Ntabazalila said the request to put Ntuthu on the sex offenders register would form part of the state's arguments for Ntuthu's sentencing.

GroundUp reported on Monday that Ntuthu was found guilty on 18 March of sexually assaulting a pupil at Thandokhulu High School in Mowbray in 2017. Five years after the incident, Ntuthu was still teaching at the school and the boy was also still at the school.

The matter was first heard at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on 31 August 2017, but the charges against Ntuthu were dropped on 22 May 2018 after several postponements. The matter was reinstated on 17 September 2018 and Ntuthu was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault.

Ntuthu was currently on sick leave. GroundUp had seen a message sent by Ntuthu in which there was a photo of him in what appeared to be a hospital bed. He accused others of spreading lies about him.

Asked why it had taken nearly five years for the court to reach a guilty verdict, Ntabazalila said although the NPA would like each case to have a speedy turnaround, "some cases are complicated as they have more than one accused and some get complicated as they progress with trials within trials forming part of the case".

"Also, one needs to take into consideration that there are other parties in each case which may affect the progress. In most instances, it's situations beyond our control that cause delays," said Ntabazalila.

He said in Ntuthu's case, the complainant "disappeared and couldn't be traced", resulting in the case being withdrawn. (This doesn't square with what the prosecutor told the court in 2018, which was that witnesses couldn't be located because the investigating officer had been on leave.)

After the state was refused another postponement, Ntabazalila said a new investigating officer was appointed and was able to find the complainant and had the case reinstated.

Ntabazalila added:

However, when the trial resumed, it was unable to proceed swiftly because of Covid, load shedding, machines not working in court, defence witnesses not being in court "and other reasons"

Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond previously said they were awaiting feedback from the NPA on the outcome of Ntuthu's case before considering disciplinary steps.



Asked why the NPA had not informed the WCED of Ntuthu's guilty finding, Ntabazalila said it was not their responsibility to inform them of the progress and outcome of the case.

"If the department was interested in following the progress of the case, they would have sent officials to court to follow the progress of the case or contact the prosecutor and request to be advised of the progress and outcome," he said. "That never happened."

In response to this, Hammond said, "We can only engage or 'monitor' a case if we are informed of the case."

Ntuthu was currently still employed by the WCED as a teacher. Hammond said they could not act against him, even if found guilty, because they needed to follow processes outlined by the law. The department had, however, initiated steps to suspend Ntuthu, said Hammond.

"The WCED is of course concerned and tried to take the matter further in 2017. We cannot dismiss an educator without following due process within the confines of the law. We did not have witnesses to testify and therefore could not proceed. We investigate every case brought to our attention," she added.

Hammond said in 2021, the department received 19 complaints of sexual assault at WCED schools, of which five were found guilty and three were deemed dismissals.

In the same year, the department received 15 reported complaints of sexual harassment at WCED schools, of which one was found guilty.

Organisations call for action

Meanwhile, Molo Songololo, a non-profit organisation that advocated for the rights and protection of children, said they were calling for an urgent intervention to suspend and dismiss Ntuthu from the school and from teaching.

They were also demanding that an urgent investigation be lodged into the barriers to gathering witness statements, which caused the case to be postponed multiple times and eventually withdrawn.

"Educators and the WCED have a duty to protect learners and adhere to child care. Protection policies and procedures failing to do so, have serious consequences for the safety of learners," said Patric Solomons, Molo Songololo director.

He said although they welcomed the guilty verdict against Ntuthu, they were "deeply concerned" about the barriers experienced in the initial investigation and prosecution process.

Solomons said:

[T]he alleged offender was allowed to continue to teach and have contact with learners at the school attended by the victim and possible witnesses.

Molo Songololo had also written to the Western Cape Commissioner for Children, the South African Human Rights Commission, WCED and the office of the premier to, among other things, investigate the possible negligence of implementing policies and procedures to protect the victim, witnesses and pupils at Thandokhulu High School.

Equal Education (EE) in the Western Cape was also calling for Ntuthu to be dismissed immediately.EE said it would ask the newly appointed provincial education MEC David Maynier to meet and speak about how the WCED handled this case and implements its Abuse No More Protocol to help pupils safely report abuse.

"Many learners don't trust they can report wrongdoing by a teacher without being victimised or not taken seriously."

Having specific and safe ways for learners to report harassment, rape and sexual assault is vital. The Abuse No More Protocol and the Department of Basic Education's development of the Protocol Relating to the Management and Reporting of Sexual Abuse and Harassment in Schools are important steps in the right direction," EE said.

