1h ago

add bookmark

Activists launch movement against xenophobic attacks, threats

accreditation
Bernard Chiguvare and Masego Mafata
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People attending an Operation Dudula protest wear branded T-shirts, which were on sale for R50. Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, one of the group’s leaders, was among a handful of people wearing military-style clothing. Dlamini said they would not rest until South Africans were put first and given more opportunities.
People attending an Operation Dudula protest wear branded T-shirts, which were on sale for R50. Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, one of the group’s leaders, was among a handful of people wearing military-style clothing. Dlamini said they would not rest until South Africans were put first and given more opportunities.
Masego Mafata
  • A new movement called Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia was formed on Saturday in response to ongoing attacks on immigrants.
  • At the same time, people operating under the banner of Operation Dudula went around Hillbrow in Johannesburg demanding that only South Africans be offered jobs. They also claim immigrants are responsible for crime and taking jobs.
  • Many immigrant traders and shopkeepers live in fear of being attacked by members of this group.

Anti-xenophobia activists and organisations have started a new movement to stop attacks and threats against immigrants.

The movement, called Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia, was formed on Saturday. The group plans to lead a march on Human Rights Day, 21 March, through the streets of Hillbrow to raise awareness of attacks on immigrants. They plan to hand a memorandum to Gauteng Premier David Makhura's office.

This is in response to recent actions by groups operating under the banner of Operation Dudula who have been intimidating immigrants, particularly those working in the informal sector.

At the weekend, Operation Dudula members went around, calling for shop owners in Hillbrow and Bree taxi rank to employ South Africans only. The group, under a heavy police presence, threatened people who they deemed to be illegal immigrants, accusing them of being responsible for crime and taking jobs.

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI) believes that Operation Dudula was orchestrated by some political parties under the misguided pretext of protecting employment for vulnerable South Africans.

"We strongly condemn the political point-scoring on migration which resulted in the recent breaches of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution to everyone within its borders. The attack on informal traders and migrants' right to make a living will result in all vulnerable people being affected," said Khululiwe Bhengu, an attorney at SERI.

Bhengu said that those in the informal sector contribute to the South African economy, food security, and the empowerment of women.

Many traders and shopkeepers closed early on Saturday, out of fear that their stock would be stolen or damaged.

"I don't know when I will open again, maybe on Monday… This weekend I won't be making any money," said a trader who went by the name of Lungisani.

ALSO READ | July unrest: Information on 12 instigators came from a member of the public - Cele

He lives in Hillbrow with his wife and three children. He said he came to South Africa from Zimbabwe almost 25 years ago.

"Even when we have papers and are legally documented, we are made to feel as though we must leave South Africa," he said.

Lungisani said he was concerned about what would happen to him and his family once the police had left.

“It’s better when they [Operation Dudula] are escorted by police. When they are alone, they can do whatever they want to us and we will be outnumbered. We don't know what will happen," he said

We also spoke to a 32-year-old hair salon owner who asked that he be identified as Juma. He fled violent conflict in Burundi in 2012. He currently lives with his wife and three children in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

He said:

I only survive on money I generate from the salon. If I stop operating for hours or days I will lose a lot of clients. By the end of the month I will not be able to buy food and pay rent.

Juma recounted how on 2 February about ten South Africans ordered immigrants to close their shops. He said they first approached the police in Empangeni for help. But when no assistance was given, they went to the Empangeni Magistrate's Court and were granted a protection order valid from 2 February to 14 March, said Juma.

As Operation Dudula threatens more action against immigrants in the coming days, Trevor Ngwane – one of the Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia organisers – said it was important for the working class to take a stand against xenophobia.

"We must come together to fight for jobs, education and better services. We must not attack one another," he said.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgxenophobia
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
13% - 814 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
25% - 1576 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
62% - 3976 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.10
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.56
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.12
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,894.07
-0.2%
Silver
23.90
-0.1%
Palladium
2,366.50
+0.8%
Platinum
1,075.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
93.54
+0.6%
Top 40
68,877
-1.1%
All Share
75,529
-1.1%
Resource 10
79,079
-0.2%
Industrial 25
89,458
-2.1%
Financial 15
16,003
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo