37m ago

add bookmark

Activists protest against plans to remove deadlines for infrastructure improvements at schools

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Equal Education protest outside basic education offices.
Equal Education protest outside basic education offices.
Twitter/Equal Education
  • Equal Education members protested outside the basic education department's offices in Pretoria on Friday. 
  • They do not want the department to remove timelines for the regulations for norms and standards for public school infrastructure. 
  • Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has opened comment on the amendments until the end of July.

A group of Equal Education activists protested at the Department of Basic Education on Friday against plans to remove deadlines for infrastructure improvements at schools. 

Similar protests have been held in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape in the last couple of weeks.  

The protests follow Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga putting the 2013 regulations for norms and standards for public school infrastructure up for public comment, which was originally opened until 10 July but this has been extended to 31 July. 

The regulations and set deadlines came after a long legal battle between Equal Education and the education department which forced the government to commit to fixing infrastructure in schools. Immediate deadlines for infrastructure were set, including eradicating pit latrines in schools. The department failed to do this.

READ | Zille tells supporters new education bill will discriminate against Afrikaans-speaking schools

In the current infrastructure amendments, asbestos and other unsuitable materials for buildings were supposed to be replaced by 2016. All schools should have had water, electricity and sanitation by 2020. 

Now, the department wants to remove the deadlines for when the infrastructure should be fixed. 

It said it scrapped the deadlines to make its targets more in line with the National Development Plan. 

On Friday, a group of Equal Education activists gathered at the department's offices demanding that the deadlines not be removed.  

The organisation's deputy general-secretary, Tebogo Tsesane, said removing the deadlines was just another way the department did not want to commit to fixing schools.  

He added it had already missed the 2016 deadlines to ensure no schools had asbestos, adding schools were also not supposed to have pit latrines.

"This means that all schools that still have pit latrines are illegal," Tsesane said.  

"This is not a fight we are willing to lose. We need to speak to our communities and let them know about this submission." 

The demands the group presented to the department include that pit latrines be eradicated immediately as well as proper consultation with school governing bodies, teachers and pupils. They also ask for a meeting to be held by 29 November. 

READ | Group disrupts UCT exam session by pulling papers off students' desks

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga accepted the memorandum, saying it would be taken to the committee for all public comments.  

Amnesty International accused the department of trying to evade accountability.  

"The state has an obligation to respect, protect, promote and fulfill the right to basic education, a right which has been recognised by the Constitutional Court of South Africa as immediately realisable," Amnesty International South Africa's executive director, Shenilla Mohamed, said. 

"The human rights of all learners to safety, dignity, and quality education must be centred and prioritised in all education laws and policies."

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) said it was also disappointed by the proposed amendments, adding Motshekga had published them without consulting teacher unions. 

"This is clearly not the way to build and maintain a stakeholder relationship. When the department wishes to obtain Naptosa's buy-in on a matter, for example the vaccination rollout process, they are quick to liaise with us, but when they foresee we might have a different view on a matter, they remain mum," added Naptosa's executive director, Basil Manuel. 

He said the union was unhappy about the removal of the timeframes from the amended regulations, adding it was also worried the department wanted to change the reporting mechanisms for provincial departments. 

"The current regulations identify specific areas that provincial departments need to annually report on as far as school infrastructure is concerned.

"The proposed amendments remove this and replace it with a provision requiring provincial departments to annually give a detailed report on plans and progress on the implementation of the norms.  

"Without specifics to be addressed in such a report, it could become nothing more than an overview in general terms, hiding what is actually transpiring," Manuel added. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of basic educationequal educationpretoriagautenggovernmentprotestseducation
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think striking Eskom workers should be fired?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they must face disciplinary action and possible charges
66% - 4906 votes
No, stop scapegoating underpaid workers for government's mess
12% - 921 votes
Well, firing them won't solve the load shedding crisis
22% - 1617 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.83
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.24
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.12
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,748.01
+0.4%
Silver
19.38
+0.7%
Palladium
2,148.50
+6.9%
Platinum
902.78
+2.8%
Brent Crude
104.65
+3.8%
Top 40
62,152
+0.6%
All Share
68,361
+0.7%
Resource 10
64,591
+1.5%
Industrial 25
83,693
0.0%
Financial 15
14,895
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

5h ago

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo