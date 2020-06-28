1h ago

Actor due in court after raising the alarm over alleged child abuse

Jenni Evans and Azarrah Karrim
  • A Cape Town actor was arrested on Saturday after raising the alarm over the alleged child abuse. 
  • He was released but a friend says it is long-running issue that he is trying to address over a child's safety.
  • The actor will appear in court on Monday

A Cape Town-based actor and entertainer was arrested on Saturday after raising the alarm over the alleged abuse of a child. 

"Be advised that a 59-year-old man was arrested this morning on charges of contravention of [a] protection order and assault common," police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said.

"He is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court once charged on the mentioned charges."

The provincial Department of Social Development also stepped into the fray to assist after the entertainer pleaded on social media for assistance for the child.

The dramatic events came to the fore on social media on Saturday.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez wrote on Twitter: "I have been tagged in many posts today regarding a 4 year old girl child. I wish to inform all interested parties that the girl child is safe and will be taken care of. Thanks to all involved."

The entertainer also posted late on Saturday night that the girl was safe.

A friend, Richard Juries, told News24 that the person who runs the facility at the centre of the drama had a protection order against the entertainer and the entertainer had a protection order against the facility manager.

More details could emerge during the man's court appearance on Monday.

