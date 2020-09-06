1h ago

Actor Thandeka Mdeliswa dies after being shot in argument

Nicole McCain
Thandeka Mdeliswa.
Rosetta Msimango, City Press
  • Actor Thandeka Mdeliswa has been killed after she was shot at her family's home.
  • According to police, she died after an argument between two men and her brother turned violent.
  • The family have reportedly described her death as yet another crime against women in the country.

Actor Thandeka Mdeliswa has died after being shot at her family's home in Evander, Mpumalanga.

The family has reportedly confirmed the actress' death in a statement, while police said they were in pursuit of the shooter.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, two men came to the home on Thursday and had an argument with Mdeliswa's brother.

READ | Residents out in their numbers for final salute to murdered Nathaniel Julies

According to police, when Mdeliswa went to address the two men, the argument became violent and one of them grabbed his friend's firearm and allegedly shot Mdeliswa.

The two men fled the scene. Police have since identified the owner of the gun, said Hlathi, but are still in pursuit of the shooter.

A statement circulating on social media, reportedly issued by the family, said Mdeliswa was airlifted to eMalahleni and then transported to Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, where she died on Saturday morning.

Mourners took to social media to share their condolences under the hashtag #RIPThandekaMdeliswa.

The 27-year-old Mdeliswa was most known for her role as Khanya in the SABC1 drama series iKani.

"She was a young, talented and inspirational actress which her family and community were looking to see flourish. We had a lot of expectations from her," the family said in their statement.

"The brutality which was inflicted on our daughter has left us deeply hurt. This is another incident of violence against women which our country has to fight against."

The family requested privacy at this time.

