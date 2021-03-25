1h ago

add bookmark

Ad hoc committee on Section 25 amendment concerned about parallel Expropriation Bill process

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The draft Expropriations Bill is currently in Parliament.
The draft Expropriations Bill is currently in Parliament.
PHOTO: iStock
  • The ad hoc committee amending Section 25 of the Constitution is concerned about another committee's work on the Expropriation Bill.
  • The Expropriation Bill must give effect to the yet-to-be-finalised constitutional amendment and the committee is worried that they're putting the cart before the horse.
  • The committee asked the Departments of Public Works and Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development to return next week with more detailed presentations.  

The ad hoc committee amending Section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation, is worried that that Portfolio Committee on Public Works is putting the cart before the horse by continuing its work when the amendment has not yet been finalised.

"The draft bill – the Expropriation Bill – cannot precede the amendment to the Constitution. That would be putting the cart before the horse," ad hoc committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga said at the committee's meeting on Thursday.

Several of the submissions to the ad hoc committee have queried the legality of the work on the draft bill ahead of the finalisation of the constitutional amendment.

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu said perhaps the committee should write to the speaker of Parliament or the programming committee to ask them to allow the ad hoc committee to finish its process before the portfolio committee continues working on the draft bill.

Motshekga said the portfolio committee chairperson, Nolitha Ntobongwana, was also a member of the ad hoc committee and added that he would write to her first.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Portfolio Committee on Public Works conducted public hearings on the bill.

ALSO READ | Parliament hears the pros and cons of land expropriation without compensation

Throughout the public hearings and in many of the written submissions before the ad hoc committee, government departments were blamed for the slow implementation of land reform. Corruption and ineptitude were raised as concerns.

On Thursday, the ad hoc committee was expected to receive presentations from the Department of Public Works and the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development to explain these challenges.

However, both departments presented legal opinions on the proposed constitutional amendment.

This didn't meet the committee's expectations and the briefings were cut short.

"As honourable members of this committee, we could not ignore what came out of the oral and written submissions, which blames the departments [for mismanagement, for incompetency, for corruption, for all these things," said Motshekga.

"It would not be fair, or right, to conclude this process without hearing the departments on those allegations."

The committee will provide a clear brief on what is expected of their presentations and it will be scheduled for next week.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentmathole motshekgafloyd shivambusection 25expropriation without compensation
Lottery
Ka-ching! Daily Lotto jackpot goes to 2 lucky players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 1714 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
13% - 550 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 2119 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
15.03
(+0.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.63
(+0.6)
EUR/ZAR
17.70
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.40
(+0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.0)
Gold
1,731.71
(-0.2)
Silver
24.99
(-0.5)
Platinum
1,156.61
(-1.3)
Brent Crude
64.41
(+6.0)
Palladium
2,610.50
(-1.0)
All Share
64,784
(-0.7)
Top 40
59,279
(-0.8)
Financial 15
11,846
(-0.8)
Industrial 25
85,982
(-0.7)
Resource 10
64,297
(-1.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo