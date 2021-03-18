Adam Habib steps aside as SOAS director as 'n-word' probe gets underway

The University of London’s School of African and Oriental Studies (SOAS) director Professor Adam Habib will step aside, while the institution investigates allegations of racism against him.

The former Wits University Vice Chancellor came under fire for using the n-word in response to a question about lecturers using the term in class.

Marie Staunton, chair of SOAS Board of Trustees, on Thursday confirmed in a statement that Habib would step aside so as not to compromise the investigation.

"We will continue to find ways to facilitate the mediated conversations and engagement - including with Adam - that centre the Black community and the SOAS community broadly, in ways that also do not compromise the process of the investigation," Staunton said.

