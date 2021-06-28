Adjusted Level 4: Public schools to reopen a week earlier due to early closure - DBE

Public schools will now reopen on 19 July instead of 26 July.

All schools are expected to be completely closed by Friday.

Minister Angie Motshekga said schools are, however, expected to continue with the national school nutrition programmes until 9 July.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that all public schools will reopen a week earlier following the winter holidays. Motshekga spoke during a media briefing at Seemahale Secondary School in Botshabelo, Free State, on Monday.

The briefing was held against the backdrop of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Sunday. Ramaphosa announced that South Africa moved to a national lockdown adjusted Level 4 as the country grapples with the third Covid-19 wave.

The President also announced that as a result of the move to a higher lockdown level, schools would have to start closing from Wednesday, 30 June. All schools were expected to be shut by the end of the week, he said.

Public schools were due to close on 9 July, as stated in the 2021 school calendar.

Motshekga said the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) met on Monday morning to reflect on the developments announced by Ramaphosa.

She said CEM unanimously agreed on, among other things, that all public and private schools should close on Wednesday.

School nutrition

CEM also decided that public schools would return on 19 July instead of 26 July, as stipulated in the 2021 school calendar.

The minister said the new reopening date would be gazetted.

READ | 'Science will guide us,' say education bodies as teachers wait to be vaccinated

She said teaching and learning would stop on Wednesday, and the remaining two days would be used to shut schools completely.

Motshekga added:

The School Management Teams (SMTs), teachers, learners in hostel facilities, and learners with special education needs waiting for parents to pick them up should report at school until Friday, 2 July 2021.





"Schools will make the necessary arrangements to continue to provide feeding to those learners who are beneficiaries of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP)," Motshekga said.

She added that each school would need to ensure that the school nutrition beneficiaries continue receiving their meals until 9 July.

Winter school for Grade 11 and 12

She said the CEM also agreed that winter school support programmes for Grades 11 and 12 organised by provinces and districts should continue under strict conditions to avoid the spread of the virus.

Motshekga said winter school camps should however not allow sleep-ins.

"So, we are requesting all provinces to cancel all residential camps. If there is a residential camp [planned], let us not have a residential camp because it may be a super spreader [event]," the minister said.

The department said education stakeholders, including the South African Democratic Teachers' Union and the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa, were also consulted.

ALSO READ | Adjusted Level 4 lockdown: Schools to close by Wednesday, leisure travel to Gauteng banned

Vaccination programme

Motshekga added that the May/June 2021 National Senior Certificate supplementary examinations would also continue under strict conditions because only a few pupils wrote them.

She said the exams would be finishing soon and their marking would also continue.

"The vaccination programme for the Basic Education Sector personnel will proceed as planned; the workers are advised to adhere to their schedules and strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols, as stipulated in the regulations.

"Schools designated as vaccination sites must remain open to continue with the vaccination programme. It is important that we all work together to complete the vaccination as soon as possible," Motshekga said.

Motshekga said the CEM also received a report that more than 200 000 teachers and education staff had been vaccinated in the sector so far. The education sector has set itself a target to vaccinate 582 564 staffers with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

