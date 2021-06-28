1h ago

add bookmark

Adjusted Level 4: Public schools to reopen a week earlier due to early closure - DBE

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga
PHOTO: GCIS
  • Public schools will now reopen on 19 July instead of 26 July.
  • All schools are expected to be completely closed by Friday. 
  • Minister Angie Motshekga said schools are, however, expected to continue with the national school nutrition programmes until 9 July. 

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that all public schools will reopen a week earlier following the winter holidays. Motshekga spoke during a media briefing at Seemahale Secondary School in Botshabelo, Free State, on Monday. 

The briefing was held against the backdrop of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Sunday. Ramaphosa announced that South Africa moved to a national lockdown adjusted Level 4 as the country grapples with the third Covid-19 wave. 

The President also announced that as a result of the move to a higher lockdown level, schools would have to start closing from Wednesday, 30 June. All schools were expected to be shut by the end of the week, he said.

Public schools were due to close on 9 July, as stated in the 2021 school calendar. 

Motshekga said the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) met on Monday morning to reflect on the developments announced by Ramaphosa.  

She said CEM unanimously agreed on, among other things, that all public and private schools should close on Wednesday.

School nutrition

CEM also decided that public schools would return on 19 July instead of 26 July, as stipulated in the 2021 school calendar. 

The minister said the new reopening date would be gazetted. 

READ | 'Science will guide us,' say education bodies as teachers wait to be vaccinated

She said teaching and learning would stop on Wednesday, and the remaining two days would be used to shut schools completely.

Motshekga added: 

The School Management Teams (SMTs), teachers, learners in hostel facilities, and learners with special education needs waiting for parents to pick them up should report at school until Friday, 2 July 2021.


"Schools will make the necessary arrangements to continue to provide feeding to those learners who are beneficiaries of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP)," Motshekga said.

She added that each school would need to ensure that the school nutrition beneficiaries continue receiving their meals until 9 July. 

Winter school for Grade 11 and 12

She said the CEM also agreed that winter school support programmes for Grades 11 and 12 organised by provinces and districts should continue under strict conditions to avoid the spread of the virus. 

Motshekga said winter school camps should however not allow sleep-ins.

"So, we are requesting all provinces to cancel all residential camps. If there is a residential camp [planned], let us not have a residential camp because it may be a super spreader [event]," the minister said. 

The department said education stakeholders, including the South African Democratic Teachers' Union and the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa, were also consulted.

ALSO READ | Adjusted Level 4 lockdown: Schools to close by Wednesday, leisure travel to Gauteng banned

Vaccination programme

Motshekga added that the May/June 2021 National Senior Certificate supplementary examinations would also continue under strict conditions because only a few pupils wrote them.

She said the exams would be finishing soon and their marking would also continue.

"The vaccination programme for the Basic Education Sector personnel will proceed as planned; the workers are advised to adhere to their schedules and strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols, as stipulated in the regulations. 

"Schools designated as vaccination sites must remain open to continue with the vaccination programme. It is important that we all work together to complete the vaccination as soon as possible," Motshekga said. 

Motshekga said the CEM also received a report that more than 200 000 teachers and education staff had been vaccinated in the sector so far. The education sector has set itself a target to vaccinate 582 564 staffers with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
angie motshekgafree statebloemfonteineducationcoronaviruslockdown
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to gun control, South Africa needs:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Stricter laws to control gun ownership
29% - 1687 votes
To allow citizens to make their own choices
71% - 4058 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.26
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.99
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,776.64
-0.3%
Silver
26.07
-0.2%
Palladium
2,645.50
+0.4%
Platinum
1,105.50
-0.9%
Brent Crude
76.18
+0.8%
Top 40
59,851
-0.5%
All Share
65,788
-0.7%
Resource 10
64,020
-0.1%
Industrial 25
86,242
-0.2%
Financial 15
12,704
-2.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun 2021

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

3h ago

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

7h ago

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo