11m ago

add bookmark

Admin clerk sentenced to 9 years, convicted on 223 counts of fraud

Ntwaagae Seleka
Getty Images
  • A former administrative clerk has been sentenced to nine years in jail for defrauding two separate employers.
  • Brigette Wait, 36, was sentenced by the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Port Elizabeth.
  • She was convicted on 223 counts of fraud, worth over R3 million.

A former administrative clerk has been sentenced to nine years in jail after she was found guilty of 223 counts of fraud, worth over R3 million.

Brigette Wait, 36, was sentenced by the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said Wait was found guilty on 24 February.

Nkwalase said Wait was employed by TAG Yachts SA in St Francis Bay in an administrative position between August 2014 and August 2017.

READ | Counterfeit notes: Joburg woman gets jail time, accomplice gets suspended sentence

"Among her duties she performed was to capture payments and prepare invoices for her employer's clients. The Hawks investigation revealed that she fraudulently replaced banking details of creditors with her own, resulting in large amounts of money being paid into her bank account.

"This only surfaced after she had left the TAG Yachts on her own accord and was employed by the Bull clothing company in Jeffrey's Bay, where she also defrauded her new employer of approximately R300 000," said Nkwalase.

Wait was arrested on 6 November 2019 and subsequently granted R2 000 bail, which was extended until her sentencing. 

Related Links
Former Eastern Cape speaker gets suspended sentence, correctional supervision for 228 fraud charges
FET college officials sentenced for tender fraud
Icasa boss sentenced to 20 years in prison for fraud, money laundering
Read more on:
port elizabethcourt
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
25% - 873 votes
Yes, more than one person
23% - 788 votes
No I don't
52% - 1814 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.06
(+1.62)
ZAR/GBP
21.23
(+1.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.21
(+1.34)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+1.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.08)
Gold
1766.92
(-0.92)
Silver
17.93
(-1.37)
Platinum
819.31
(-0.68)
Brent Crude
41.60
(-1.39)
Palladium
1910.00
(-0.39)
All Share
53787.72
(-1.06)
Top 40
49570.88
(-1.20)
Financial 15
10002.37
(-0.31)
Industrial 25
75233.15
(-0.33)
Resource 10
49979.54
(-2.56)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths

13h ago

FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

30 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

29 Jun

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo