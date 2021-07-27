1h ago

add bookmark

Adverse weather warning as another cold front expected to hit Western Cape

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Capetonians who use public transport to go to work walk through the streets early in the morning in the cold and rainy weather.
Capetonians who use public transport to go to work walk through the streets early in the morning in the cold and rainy weather.
(Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
  • The Western Cape can expect another cold front on Tuesday.
  • The cold front will bring strong and gusting winds.
  • Light rainfall is also expected in the southern parts of the province.

Another cold front is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

This comes days after the country recorded its coldest night this year, with areas inland dropping well below freezing point and parts of the country experiencing snow.

With the latest cold front, some areas can expect strong winds of 50km/h to 70km/h, and gusting winds of 75km/h to 85km/h, according to the SA Weather Service (SAWS).

A yellow Level 1 warning has been issued for the interior of the Western Cape and southern parts of the Northern Cape.

Strong and gusty north-westerly winds could result in localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes, according to the SAWS.

Damaging winds have also been forecast for the Cape Winelands and Central Karoo later in the day.

Rain can be expected over the south-western parts of the Western Cape in the afternoon, spreading to the east by the evening.

According to Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell, the cold front will bring light rain over the Southern Cape, as well as strong winds and rough seas.

The cold and wet weather has topped up the province's dams.

Western Cape dams are at 75.6% capacity (compared to 60.6% last year) and the City of Cape Town's dams are at 96.9% (compared to 77.56% last year).

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa weather servicekimberleycape townwestern capenorthern capeweather
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
54% - 1858 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
29% - 1000 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
17% - 601 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.94
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.58
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.59
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.3%
Gold
1,795.28
-0.1%
Silver
25.10
-0.4%
Palladium
2,638.22
-0.9%
Platinum
1,052.50
-1.8%
Brent Crude
74.50
+0.5%
Top 40
61,124
-1.3%
All Share
67,241
-1.2%
Resource 10
69,038
-0.5%
Industrial 25
84,974
-2.6%
Financial 15
12,788
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

32m ago

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 4: Schoenmaker and Buitendag win SILVER for Team SA

3h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 4: Schoenmaker and Buitendag win SILVER for Team SA
Surfer Bianca Buitendag wins Olympic silver as Team SA finds joy in Tokyo

33m ago

Surfer Bianca Buitendag wins Olympic silver as Team SA finds joy in Tokyo
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
'This one sucks' - tennis star Osaka suffers home Olympic shock

3h ago

'This one sucks' - tennis star Osaka suffers home Olympic shock
Schoenmaker hopes Olympic silver brings SA some joy: 'I couldn't give any more'

3h ago

Schoenmaker hopes Olympic silver brings SA some joy: 'I couldn't give any more'
Team SA guaranteed another medal as surfer Buitendag makes final in Tokyo

3h ago

Team SA guaranteed another medal as surfer Buitendag makes final in Tokyo
Blitzboks beat USA to win pool, book Olympics quarter-final date with Argentina

3h ago

Blitzboks beat USA to win pool, book Olympics quarter-final date with Argentina
Le Clos bounces back from shaky start in Tokyo, rockets into 200m butterfly final

4h ago

Le Clos bounces back from shaky start in Tokyo, rockets into 200m butterfly final
Tatjana Schoenmaker storms to silver in 100m breaststroke as SA wins first medal...

4h ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker storms to silver in 100m breaststroke as SA wins first medal in Tokyo
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
Henri Schoeman's injury heartache in Tokyo: 'He did everything he could'

26 Jul

Henri Schoeman's injury heartache in Tokyo: 'He did everything he could'
Mission accomplished for Blitzboks 1st day in Tokyo

26 Jul

Mission accomplished for Blitzboks 1st day in Tokyo
'Nervous' Le Clos vows to get faster after qualifying scare: 'I'm still very...

26 Jul

'Nervous' Le Clos vows to get faster after qualifying scare: 'I'm still very confident'
Tropical storm approaches Japan, affecting Olympic events

26 Jul

Tropical storm approaches Japan, affecting Olympic events
Chad le Clos avoids major upset, sneaks into 200m butterfly SFs in Tokyo

26 Jul

Chad le Clos avoids major upset, sneaks into 200m butterfly SFs in Tokyo
Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble

26 Jul

Djokovic, Osaka cruise at Olympics as women's seeds tumble
Blitzboks beat Kenya to record second win at Olympics

26 Jul

Blitzboks beat Kenya to record second win at Olympics
SA football coach Notoane ready for last chance at Olympics: 'Play for pride and...

26 Jul

SA football coach Notoane ready for last chance at Olympics: 'Play for pride and try our best'
'Immortal' Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown

26 Jul

'Immortal' Peaty makes British history by defending Olympic swimming crown
SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag reaches Olympics quarter-finals: 'I had nothing...

26 Jul

SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag reaches Olympics quarter-finals: 'I had nothing to lose'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo