Adverse weather warning as another cold front expected to hit Western Cape

The cold front will bring strong and gusting winds.

Light rainfall is also expected in the southern parts of the province.

Another cold front is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

This comes days after the country recorded its coldest night this year, with areas inland dropping well below freezing point and parts of the country experiencing snow.

With the latest cold front, some areas can expect strong winds of 50km/h to 70km/h, and gusting winds of 75km/h to 85km/h, according to the SA Weather Service (SAWS).

A yellow Level 1 warning has been issued for the interior of the Western Cape and southern parts of the Northern Cape.

A yellow level 1 IBF warning has been issued by SAWS.A cold front is expected to pass over the Western Cape on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/1tbLIWe9up — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 26, 2021

Strong and gusty north-westerly winds could result in localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes, according to the SAWS.

Damaging winds have also been forecast for the Cape Winelands and Central Karoo later in the day.

Rain can be expected over the south-western parts of the Western Cape in the afternoon, spreading to the east by the evening.

According to Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell, the cold front will bring light rain over the Southern Cape, as well as strong winds and rough seas.

The cold and wet weather has topped up the province's dams.

Western Cape dams are at 75.6% capacity (compared to 60.6% last year) and the City of Cape Town's dams are at 96.9% (compared to 77.56% last year).

