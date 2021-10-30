Advocate Budlender receives international award for his pro bono work in SA

Advocate Geoff Budlender, SC, received an international award for his extensive pro bono work in South Africa.

Budlender was awarded the Pro Bono Award by the International Bar Association (IBA).

He undertook cases in forced removals, freedom of movement, detention without trial, citizenship, labour rights and consumer abuse.

Advocate Geoff Budlender, SC, has been awarded the International Bar Association (IBA) Pro Bono Award for his pro bono work on cases in South Africa.



The award seeks to honour those who have shown outstanding commitment to pro bono work.

One of the founders of the Legal Resources Centre (LRC), Budlender undertook cases in forced removal of communities, freedom of movement, detention without trial, citizenship, labour rights and consumer abuse.

The IBA said:

As director of the LRC's Constitutional Litigation Unit, Mr Budlender challenged the denialist position of the South African government on HIV/AIDS, culminating in the provision of antiretroviral medicines to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV at birth. Subsequently, the government provided antiretroviral medication for the treatment of HIV-positive adults. It has been estimated that this ruling saved the lives of two million people.

He also represented Equal Education pro bono in applications to the High Court to ensure that government provided legally binding regulations stipulating norms for school infrastructure.

Budlender also brought a series of cases dealing with post-apartheid property discrimination against married black African women before the Constitutional Court.

The last of these cases, concluded in 2021, reportedly affected around 400 000 women.

"Geoff Budlender is testament to the power of the legal profession in implementing positive change in society. The IBA is delighted to present him with this award in recognition of his unwavering dedication to pro bono work. His tireless devotion to improving the lives of his fellow South Africans through law should be a shining example to us all," said IBA president Sternford Moyo.

Receiving the award presented virtually on Thursday, Budlender said pro bono work was important for the rule of law and justice.

"By making this award, the IBA encourages lawyers to do pro bono work – not for the award, but for the great personal pleasure and fulfilment it can provide, and because of the fundamental importance of pro bono to the rule of law and justice for all."

Budlender's career in law spans 45 years. His nominator for the award said he had shown a "lifelong commitment to ensuring justice and to providing high impact pro bono services to important cases, defending basic human rights".