Africa is not responsible for climate change but bears the brunt of it - President Cyril Ramaphosa

Although they are not responsible for causing climate change, Africans are the ones who are bearing the brunt and the cost of the phenomenon, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was participating in a virtual meeting of the African Union Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change on Sunday when he made the comment.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic had set back multilateral processes, including those around climate change.

"It is imperative that we do not lose momentum and that climate change is not relegated to the periphery of the global development agenda," he said.

"Africa is experiencing the worst impacts of phenomena associated with global warming, such as droughts, floods and cyclones.

"Climate change impacts are costing African economies between three and five percent of their GDPs. Despite not being responsible for causing climate change, it is Africans who are bearing both the brunt and the cost."

He added that last year, the continent spoke with one voice at COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

"The complex Glasgow Climate Pact strives to strike the right balance by accommodating the differing national circumstances and capacities among the nearly two hundred parties. The aim is that all are enabled and empowered to contribute their fair share as well as to enhance their climate ambition.

"Developed economy countries have agreed to support the implementation of just transitions that promote sustainable development, poverty eradication, and the creation of decent work and quality jobs."

Ramaphosa said it was still a concern that the necessary financial flows to enable developing economy countries to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change were still "vastly inadequate".

"A one-size-fits-all approach to complex issues, such as a transition from fossil fuels that disregard the realities on the ground in Africa, will simply not work, and is neither just nor equitable," Ramaphosa said.

