1h ago

add bookmark

Africa is not responsible for climate change but bears the brunt of it - President Cyril Ramaphosa

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa chairing the 31st virtual Session the APRM Forum of Heads of States and Governments [Photo: GCIS]
President Cyril Ramaphosa chairing the 31st virtual Session the APRM Forum of Heads of States and Governments [Photo: GCIS]
  • Africans are bearing the brunt of climate change, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • He says the financial flows to developing countries are inadequate.
  • According to Ramaphosa, a one-size-fits-all approach won't work.

Although they are not responsible for causing climate change, Africans are the ones who are bearing the brunt and the cost of the phenomenon, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was participating in a virtual meeting of the African Union Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change on Sunday when he made the comment.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic had set back multilateral processes, including those around climate change.

"It is imperative that we do not lose momentum and that climate change is not relegated to the periphery of the global development agenda," he said.

"Africa is experiencing the worst impacts of phenomena associated with global warming, such as droughts, floods and cyclones.

"Climate change impacts are costing African economies between three and five percent of their GDPs. Despite not being responsible for causing climate change, it is Africans who are bearing both the brunt and the cost."

READ | SA has set targets to fight climate change, other nations should do the same

He added that last year, the continent spoke with one voice at COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

"The complex Glasgow Climate Pact strives to strike the right balance by accommodating the differing national circumstances and capacities among the nearly two hundred parties. The aim is that all are enabled and empowered to contribute their fair share as well as to enhance their climate ambition.

"Developed economy countries have agreed to support the implementation of just transitions that promote sustainable development, poverty eradication, and the creation of decent work and quality jobs."

Ramaphosa said it was still a concern that the necessary financial flows to enable developing economy countries to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change were still "vastly inadequate".

"A one-size-fits-all approach to complex issues, such as a transition from fossil fuels that disregard the realities on the ground in Africa, will simply not work, and is neither just nor equitable," Ramaphosa said.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosaclimate changecop26
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Are you happy that government has announced an end to rotational learning in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's long overdue
86% - 1723 votes
No, I'm concerned it will lead to another wave
14% - 286 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.93
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.70
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,807.95
0.0%
Silver
22.52
0.0%
Palladium
2,288.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,027.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.27
+2.3%
Top 40
68,679
+0.3%
All Share
75,206
+0.3%
Resource 10
75,693
+1.5%
Industrial 25
93,597
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,480
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo