1h ago

add bookmark

Africa needs $100bn for Covid-19 aftermath, Ramaphosa tells UN

Jan Gerber
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa said Africa needs financing of $100 billion at a UN meeting.
  • The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been described as the worst economic shock since World War II by global bodies.
  • According to the World Bank, more than 100 million people could fall into extreme poverty this year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Africa needs financing of $100 billion for "fiscal space and liquidity" for the continent's governments amid the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has been described as the worst shock to the global economy since World War II.

Ramaphosa addressed the UN's high-level meeting on financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the era of Covid-19 and beyond on Tuesday via a video message.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres described breaching the millionth Covid-19 death as a "tragic milestone".

READ | SA sheds 2.2 million jobs in the second quarter

"The economic and social consequences are as bad as we feared, and in some cases, worse. We are suffering the largest economic contraction since the Second World War," he said.

"Unless we take action now, we face a global recession that could wipe out decades of development and put the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development completely out of reach."

He said:
"The economic and social consequences are as bad as we feared, and in some cases, worse. We are suffering the largest economic contraction since the Second World War."

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva also described the pandemic as the biggest shock since World War II.

"The situation is particularly grave for low-income countries," she said.

Hard

The president of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, said the pandemic was hitting developing countries especially hard.

"Our data shows that over 100 million people could fall into extreme poverty this year with an additional increase in 2021, potentially bringing the number of additional people living in extreme poverty to 150 million."

He added the negative impact on health and education might last decades.

"Our data shows that over 100 million people could fall into extreme poverty this year with an additional increase in 2021, potentially bringing the number of additional people living in extreme poverty to 150 million."

It was against this grim backdrop that Ramaphosa delivered his remarks.

"As we begin the task of reconstruction in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, financing for development becomes all the more critical."

READ | Ramaphosa calls on citizens to use the Covid-19 app - here's how it works

He added the overarching principle of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was that no country was left behind.

"The pandemic has set back the SDG process, and we now require additional financial resources to enable developing economies to respond effectively not just to the pandemic, but to recover and rebuild."

Compounded

Ramaphosa said the challenges facing developing economies have been compounded by weak public health systems, limited social safety nets, high levels of inequality, high debt burdens, reduced tax revenues, capital outflows and lack of adequate and sufficient access to financial markets.

"For Africa, financing remains crucial. As agreed by African finance ministers on 19 March 2020, Africa needs immediate emergency financing to the tune of $100 billion, which would provide fiscal space and liquidity to governments."

He added South Africa supported extending the debt service suspension and considering the cancellation of debt in certain cases.

"We further welcome the focused attention that is being given to illicit financial flows, which pose a serious threat to the development trajectory and economic stability of many African countries."

"The pandemic has vastly reduced the fiscal space of countries to meet their commitments to support development."

Ramaphosa called on developed countries not to renege on their commitments to support developing economies in the climate change adaptation and mitigation effort.

"The pandemic has vastly reduced the fiscal space of countries to meet their commitments to support development.

"Working together, it is within our means to eradicate poverty and inequality, achieve greater economic and social justice and conserve our natural world for future generations," he added.

Sustainable Development Goals

In September 2015, the UN General Assembly adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development that includes 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – targets to be achieved by 2030.

The SDGs are:

  1. No Poverty
  2. Zero Hunger
  3. Good Health and Well-being
  4. Quality Education
  5. Gender Equality
  6. Clean Water and Sanitation
  7. Affordable and Clean Energy
  8. Decent Work and Economic Growth
  9. Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure
  10. Reduced Inequality
  11. Sustainable Cities and Communities
  12. Responsible Consumption and Production
  13. Climate Action
  14. Life Below Water (Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development)
  15. Life on Land (Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss)
  16. Peace and Justice Strong Institutions
  17. Partnerships to achieve the goals

Related Links
Ramaphosa calls for greater representation of African countries on UN Security Council
Ramaphosa preaches global solidarity while Trump proudly puts America first
Cyril Ramaphosa | 75 years of the UN: Reform is needed
Read more on:
uncyril ramaphosacoroanavirus
Lottery
Lekker Monday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1588 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 8582 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1059 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.89
(+0.54)
ZAR/GBP
21.72
(+0.88)
ZAR/EUR
19.84
(+0.21)
ZAR/AUD
12.04
(+0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.92)
Gold
1896.70
(+0.79)
Silver
24.34
(+2.52)
Platinum
891.00
(+1.25)
Brent Crude
42.88
(+1.08)
Palladium
2306.00
(+2.92)
All Share
54506.88
(-0.39)
Top 40
50319.94
(-0.51)
Financial 15
10003.88
(+0.72)
Industrial 25
73358.17
(-0.86)
Resource 10
54053.58
(-0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo