1h ago

add bookmark

'African journalists reliving Nat Nakasa's struggle' - Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Nat Nakasa Award: Community Media was made to Nathan Geffen and Raymond Joseph for their work in community news.
The Nat Nakasa Award: Community Media was made to Nathan Geffen and Raymond Joseph for their work in community news.
@SAEditorsForum, Twitter
  • The South African National Editors Forum has honoured journalists for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • The 2021 Nat Nakasa Award was conferred on CEO and co-founder of Daily Maverick Styli Charalambous.
  • Speaking virtually during the ceremony, renowned Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono said Nat Nakasa would be disappointed to learn that journalists were still being victimised

Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono says, while journalists today should be reading about Nat Nakasa's difficult journey as a journalist as part of history, they were instead reliving his struggle.

Chin'ono delivered his keynote address at the Nat Nakasa Award ceremony virtually on Saturday evening, after the Zimbabwe High Court failed to make a ruling on his application to have his passport released for travel.

The SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) had invited Chin'ono to be its keynote speaker at the ceremony.

He had asked the court on 6 August for his passport to be released, but no ruling was made.

READ | Nat Nakasa Awards to go ahead with a virtual speech from Zim journalist - Sanef

Speaking virtually during the ceremony, Chin'ono said it was evident that thousands of journalists, including himself, were still subjected to legalised and political persecution by governments. 

"It is deeply painful that the road travelled by our brother [and] colleague Nat Nakasa is still being travelled by many journalists across the continent, including myself in my own home country of Zimbabwe.

"We should have been reading about Nat Nakasa's difficult journey as a historical subject which doesn't apply to today's lived realities. Unfortunately, this history keeps repeating itself on the African continent.

"The cruellest aspect of this repeated history is that Nat Nakasa was a victim of apartheid. Yet today, hundreds, if not thousands of journalists, are subjected to the same environment of legalised, political persecution by black governments that were meant to put an end to this state sponsored indignities," he said.

He added that African journalists, like himself, were being victimised by their governments and being charged for incitement and libel while all they did was their job, exposing the looting of public funds and natural resources by politicians. 

"The biggest hospital in Zimbabwe, Sally Mugabe Hospital, has only two maternity theatres which were built by the colonial regime in 1977. Only one of them is working today. 2 500 Zimbabwean women die giving birth every year in Zimbabwe," Chin'ono said.

He said this was caused by looting of state funds and natural resources, adding that gold worth $100 million was smuggled out of the country every month by Zanu-PF politicians.

To put this into perspective, all of Zimbabwe's central hospital only required $50 million to run smoothly. Its two-year budget was being looted monthly, said Chin'ono.

He said, like Nakasa, many Zimbabweans had been forced to leave the country of their birth.

He pointed out that Nakasa would be disappointed that, 55 years after his death, the fight against oppression continues. 

Nakasa would also be disappointed to know that Zimbabwe only had a state-owned television station.

"My invitation to speak here tonight is also a testimony to South Africa's strong presence of a free press. In my country there are many institutions which are afraid to be associated with me, for fear of being labelled anti-government and losing government contracts and or being harassed," Chin'ono said.

He added that many prominent Zimbabweans who invited him to their homes were afraid to make his visits known. 

Chin'ono reiterated that his invitation to the ceremony was also a powerful statement of unity by South African journalism.

"I am quite aware that my presence here tonight is not just about myself as an individual. I am representing many journalists across the continent who are under persecution.

"Your invitation was not just for me, but for all journalists who are persevering under terrible conditions like what Nat Nakasa went through and it serves as a beacon of hope for all of them, including myself," he said. 

During the ceremony, Sanef honoured reporters across the country for their Covid-19 coverage.

Five community radio stations were also honoured for their determination and bravery in serving their communities.

CEO and co-founder of Daily Maverick, Styli Charalambous, was the recipient of the Nat Nakasa Award for 2021.

Daily Maverick was recognised for becoming one of the leading online and print publications since its inception in South Africa. 

Charalambous was lauded for his commitment and passion for media. 

EWN editor-in-chief and Sanef secretary-general Mahlatse Mahlase was the recipient of the Stephen Wrottesley Award for her passion, professionalism and commitment to the forum, and dedication to media freedom and ethics. 

GroundUp editor Natahan Geffen and Raymond Joseph jointly won the award for Corageous Journalism in Community Media for their exposure of lottery corruption.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sanefhopewell chinonozimbabwejournalismcoronavirus
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
25% - 715 votes
Travelling
44% - 1244 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
9% - 268 votes
Going to parties and bars
8% - 220 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
14% - 412 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
view
Rand - Dollar
14.73
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.42
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,779.68
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
2,650.22
0.0%
Platinum
1,030.85
0.0%
Brent Crude
70.59
-1.0%
Top 40
63,269
-0.0%
All Share
69,385
-0.0%
Resource 10
69,898
+0.3%
Industrial 25
88,700
-0.3%
Financial 15
13,471
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo