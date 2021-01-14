African Union secures 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for Africa - Ramaphosa

AU chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa – through his African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team – has secured a provisional 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for African countries.

At least 50 million doses will be available for the crucial period of April to June 2021.

Financial arrangements have been made to support member states who want to access these vaccines.

The African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (Avatt) – established by African Union (AU) chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa – has secured a provisional 270 million vaccine doses for African countries.

At least 50 million Covid-19 doses will be available for the crucial period of April to June 2021, the Avatt reported to a special meeting of the AU Bureau of the Assembly.

The vaccines doses will be supplied by Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca through an independent licensee, the Serum Institute of India.

These efforts complement the Covax facility, a World Health Organisation (WHO) and Gavi Vaccine Alliance initiative to help low and middle-income countries secure access to vaccines on a fair and equitable basis.

Avatt, which is a 10-member team drawn from across the continent, was established in August 2020 to ensure that the African continent would be able to secure sufficient vaccine doses to achieve herd immunity.

Collective effort

"From the onset of this pandemic, our focus as a continent has been on collaboration and collective effort. We have held steadfastly to the principle that no country should be left behind.

"… we have not only campaigned vigorously for changes through all the available international forums, but we have taken the additional step to independently secure vaccines using our own limited resources as member states," Ramaphosa said.

Arrangements have been made with Afreximbank to support member states who want to access these vaccines based on a whole-of-Africa approach.

Upon receipt of firm orders from member states, Afreximbank will provide advance procurement commitment guarantees of up to US$2 billion to the manufacturers on behalf of member states.

Ramaphosa said upon delivery of the vaccines, member states may pay using their internal resources or access an instalment payment facility of up to five years, offered by Afreximbank.

"There is also close collaboration between the AU team and the World Bank to ensure that member states are able to access about US$5 billion, either to buy more vaccines or pay for delivery of vaccines committed on their behalf by Afreximbank," Ramaphosa said.

Vaccines available as soon as possible

"These endeavours aim to supplement the Covax efforts, and to ensure that as many dosages of vaccine as possible become available throughout Africa as soon as possible.

"It is hoped that donors will step up further and ensure that more vaccines are provided through Covax, as any new debt burden on member states is difficult in the long term," Ramaphosa said.

The AU is concerned that the Covax volumes to be released between February and June may not extend beyond the needs of frontline healthcare workers, and may thus not be enough to contain the ever-increasing toll of the pandemic in Africa.

"Another challenge is that the target of 600 million doses from Covax will cover only about 300 million people across the African continent, which is only about 20% of the population.

At least 60% of population must be reached

"Scientists at the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have advised that we need to reach at least 60% of the population to substantially slow the spread of the disease. The Avatt team continues to engage other suppliers to secure more vaccines."

Ramaphosa said given the virulent nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is clear that a threat to one nation and continent is a threat to all.

"I wish to commend the members of Avatt, Afreximbank, Africa CDC and all those who have been working tirelessly to secure these vaccines for the people of Africa. There is a long road ahead, but as Africa we are now seeing progress in our shared effort to defeat this disease," Ramaphosa said.



