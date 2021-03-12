AfriForum, BLF among those making oral representations on expropriation without compensation

Six organisations will make oral representations to the Ad Hoc Committee on Section 25.

The departments of Public Works, Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, and Justice will also make presentations.

The committee will ask that the National Assembly extends its deadline to 21 May.

AfriForum, Black First Land First (BLF), the Banking Association of South Africa (BASA), Cosatu, AgriSA, and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) will provide oral representations on the proposed amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation to the ad hoc committee charged with this process.

This came out of the committee's meeting on Friday after it last week reversed its previous position that it would not allow organisations who indicated on their written submissions that they wanted to make oral representations to the committee.



When the Fifth Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee was charged with the matter in September 2018, both the BLF and AfriForum's presentations stirred some controversy.

Furthermore, government departments affected by the amendment – the Department of Public Works, Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, and Department of Justice – will also present their views to the committee. These representations will be heard next week, and the other organisations the following week.

The committee will request the National Assembly to extend its deadline to 21 May to finalise its work. The current deadline is 19 March and has been extended previously to allow for a public participation processes.

"We want this process to be as inclusive as possible," said committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga before concluding Friday's meeting.