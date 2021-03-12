7m ago

add bookmark

AfriForum, BLF among those making oral representations on expropriation without compensation

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The draft Expropriations Bill is currently in Parliament.
The draft Expropriations Bill is currently in Parliament.
PHOTO: iStock
  • Six organisations will make oral representations to the Ad Hoc Committee on Section 25.
  • The departments of Public Works, Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, and Justice will also make presentations.
  • The committee will ask that the National Assembly extends its deadline to 21 May.

AfriForum, Black First Land First (BLF), the Banking Association of South Africa (BASA), Cosatu, AgriSA, and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) will provide oral representations on the proposed amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation to the ad hoc committee charged with this process.

This came out of the committee's meeting on Friday after it last week reversed its previous position that it would not allow organisations who indicated on their written submissions that they wanted to make oral representations to the committee.

When the Fifth Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee was charged with the matter in September 2018, both the BLF and AfriForum's presentations stirred some controversy.

Furthermore, government departments affected by the amendment – the Department of Public Works, Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, and Department of Justice – will also present their views to the committee. These representations will be heard next week, and the other organisations the following week.

The committee will request the National Assembly to extend its deadline to 21 May to finalise its work. The current deadline is 19 March and has been extended previously to allow for a public participation processes.

"We want this process to be as inclusive as possible," said committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga before concluding Friday's meeting.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afriforumblfmathole motshekgaparliamentexpropriation without compensation
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5276 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3460 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4994 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.93
(-0.89)
ZAR/GBP
20.79
(-0.35)
ZAR/EUR
17.84
(-0.53)
ZAR/AUD
11.60
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.38)
Gold
1720.83
(-0.12)
Silver
25.81
(-1.06)
Platinum
1193.50
(-0.21)
Brent Crude
69.56
(+2.55)
Palladium
2378.50
(+1.97)
All Share
68209.86
(-0.82)
Top 40
62587.78
(-0.95)
Financial 15
12992.77
(+0.23)
Industrial 25
87476.54
(-1.64)
Resource 10
69994.48
(-0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo