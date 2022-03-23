AfriForum demands to know whether NPA will prosecute Nomgcobo Jiba

AfriForum wrote a secon d letter to Shamila Batohi, to ask whether Nomgcobo Jiba will be prosecuted.

It wants to institute a private prosecution if the NPA isn't going ahead with the perjury and fraud charges.

AfriForum claims Jiba "continues to hold sway" in some circles of the NPA.

AfriForum has written a second letter to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to seek clarity on whether Nomgcobo Jiba will be prosecuted.

Last year, the group wrote a letter to advocate Shamila Batohi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions, to ask that she issue a nolle prosequi certificate in the former NPA head's fraud and perjury case.

A nolle prosequi certificate is a formal confirmation that prosecution is no longer proceeding.

AfriForum wanted to bring a mandamus application to force the NPA to prosecute Jiba.

The group wants Batohi to confirm that the NPA is not prosecuting Jiba, so it can institute a private prosecution.

On Wednesday, AfriForum's head of private prosecutions, advocate Gerrie Nel, said:

The NDPP's reaction was that the matter had been referred to the Investigating Directorate (ID) and that the prosecution of Jiba could not proceed before the ID understood the 'broader issues' of the matter and that these issues had to be finalised before a decision about the prosecution of Jiba could be taken.

Nel said Batohi's continued refusal to issue a nolle prosequi certificate was irrational.

On Tuesday, he sent another letter to Batohi, which stated: "There is an undeniable pattern, which we perceive as an ongoing attempt by the NPA to deliberately withhold information on what the NPA is doing with the matter and achieve this by unreasonable delays and continuous perfunctory responses.

"We contend that Ms Jiba continues to hold sway within certain circles of the NPA, and this could very well explain why our client's interests are treated in such a dismissive manner."

ALSO READ | NPA admits to having to play catch-up with state looters who 'got a 10-year headstart'





In a statement on Wednesday, Nel said that, 11 months after his first letter to Batohi, her argument that a mandamus application was premature "has lost all credibility".

"It seems that the NPA is keeping the public hanging and undermining justice in the hope that the case against Jiba will disappear. The NPA is apparently trying to achieve this by way of unreasonable delays and superficial replies to any inquiries about the matter. We will not allow these charges to simply disappear," Nel said.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga referred News24 to the ID for comment. This will be added once received.

We want to hear your views on the news.to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.