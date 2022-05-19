1h ago

add bookmark

AfriForum launches 'watershed' court bid to have driving licence card renewals scrapped

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A driver's licence.
A driver's licence.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • AfriForum is looking to have the renewal of drivers’ licences scrapped.
  • The organisation has argued that there is no legal basis for renewals every five years.
  • A legal bid was launched in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday. 

AfriForum has launched a legal bid to have the five-year renewal of drivers’ licences scrapped. 

The civil rights organisation filed court papers in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, in an attempt to have the renewal requirement declared invalid and placed under review.

AfriForum campaign officer Reiner Duvenage said the legal bid comes on the back of several concerns about operations at the Department of Transport. These include a formal complaint submitted by AfriForum to the Public Protector in September, detailing allegations of corruption and mismanagement in the department.

He said:

Of particular concern is the renewal of drivers’ licences, which is becoming impossible due to systemic failures.

Last month, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said there were 1.3 million expired driving licence cards that have yet to be renewed.

READ | Driving with an expired licence card? RTMC warns motorists 'no excuses will be entertained'

When instructed to find a solution to this backlog, AfriForum’s legal team "formulated an astounding legal opinion that there is not sufficient legislation mandating the requirement of licences to be renewed every five years", said Duvenage.

This effectively meant that the government may have been punishing South Africans for driving with expired licence cards for more than 20 years, he added.

The application seeks a declaratory order that motorists cannot by law be penalised or fined for not being in possession of a renewed driving licence card, as no such penalty exists.

AfriForum argues that substantial legal and practical grounds exist for its application to succeed.

According to its lawyer, Daniël Eloff, the National Road Traffic Act does not clearly distinguish between a "driving licence" and a "driving licence card".

It also does not explicitly state that motorists must apply for new licence cards upon expiry.

It also does not state that it is a crime to drive with an expired licence card, nor prescribe any fines, penalties, or sanctions.

ALSO READ | Is your car insured in an accident if you missed the driving licence renewal deadline?

The legal argument rests on the opinion that the legislation is not "clear, concise and internally harmonious enough to enable the general public to know with a degree of certainty what is expected of them", said Eloff.

He argues that the "government cannot punish members of the public if it cannot clearly show what law is being transgressed".

The application also stresses that many countries worldwide opt for a licence card system that does not require such frequent renewals.

From a practical standpoint, the department’s "administrative, operational, and financial struggles" made it "irrational to require drivers to renew their license cards every five years", said Duvenage. 

"It is outrageous that there appears to be no legislation validating the requirement for driving licence cards to be renewed every five years. Therefore, if our application is successful, it will leave the Department of Transport with egg on its face as it would mean that it has been wrongfully punishing the public for years.

"This could truly be a watershed case in the history of South Africa."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afriforumpretoriagautengcourts
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 299 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
18% - 796 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 3422 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.82
+1.6%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.69
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,837.93
+1.2%
Silver
21.78
+1.7%
Palladium
1,989.50
-1.3%
Platinum
958.99
+2.2%
Brent Crude
109.11
-2.6%
Top 40
61,131
-2.2%
All Share
67,587
-2.2%
Resource 10
70,701
-1.5%
Industrial 25
74,911
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,599
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo