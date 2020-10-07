AfriForum now registered with the UN as an NGO

AfriForum says it has officially been registered with the UN as an NGO.

News24 has seen a letter from the UN, which grants the organisation special consultative status.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel has previously said he did not believe apartheid was a crime against humanity.

AfriForum says it has officially been registered with the United Nations (UN) as a non-governmental organisation (NGO) with special advisory status.

"This status offers AfriForum various opportunities and privileges to continue its work on a much larger scale in the UN's conference rooms," AfriForum said in a statement on Monday.

The NGO stated it had struggled for a decade to achieve this task; its first registration application was submitted in 2011.

The registration further means that AfriForum has to report to the UN every four years on the work the organisation is doing.

"AfriForum will especially take a strong view at these meetings on expropriation without compensation, farm murders, corruption and minority rights.

"We look forward to extending our networks in the international sphere and sharing our knowledge and experience with other organisations," head of policy and action Ernst Roets said.

News24 has seen a letter – dated 13 August 2020 – to AfriForum informing it that the Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc) adopted the recommendation of the Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations to grant special consultative status to AfriForum.

"Consultative status for an organisation enables it to actively engage with Ecosoc and its subsidiary bodies, as well as with the United Nations Secretariat programmes, funds and agencies in a number of ways," the letter reads.

According to the UN, Ecosoc, under the overall authority of the General Assembly, coordinates the economic and social work of the United Nations and the UN family of organisations.

It is not a significant issue - Human rights lawyer

Human rights lawyer Wayne Ncube told News24 that most NGOs get accredited by the accreditors, as long as they are not engaged in nefarious activities.

He explained:

As far as I understand, they have been trying to get recognition for 10 years. There is a very simple process towards getting special status accredited by the UN, it is not a fairly complicated process. As long as you are not engaged in any nefarious activities, most NGOs will get accredited with the accreditors.

Ncube added that the UN has a body, where part of its function is also to assist minority groups.

"Simply allowing AfriForum in, and allowing them to essentially listen in and be part of the consultative status, does not grant legitimacy to a lot of the rhetoric from AfriForum. It is not something that provides them legitimacy," he concluded.

News24 reached out to a representative from the United Nations in South Africa for comment.

It will be added once it is received.

In 2018, AfriForum's CEO Kallie Kriel said apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

"It was wrong to infringe on the rights of the people... [but this] cannot be equated to (Adolf) Hitler or communism. That equation cannot be made. You cannot equate crimes against humanity with apartheid.

"There was not a mass killing of people," Kriel told broadcaster 702 at the time.

Roets had also previously tweeted a picture of the apartheid flag, just hours after the Equality Court had declared that the gratuitous display of the flag was hate speech.

Did I just commit hate speech? pic.twitter.com/mlXsF8OBN1 — Ernst Roets (@ErnstRoets) August 21, 2019

An urgent application for Roets to be found in contempt of court following the tweet [which was published shortly after Deputy Judge President Phineas Mojapelo's judgement] was dismissed, News24 reported.

Where it began?

The Nelson Mandela Foundation and the SA Human Rights Commission took the case to court, asking that the gratuitous display of the flag be stopped.

Handing down judgment in August last year, Deputy Judge President Phineas Mojapelo said the display of the old flag gratuitously demeaned and dehumanised based on race.

He added the display also impaired dignity.

Mojapelo said AfriForum's defence of freedom of speech was illogical and was, therefore, dismissed, News24 reported at the time.

He declared that the "gratuitous display" of the flag constituted hate speech in terms of Section 10(1) of the Equality Act, unfair discrimination in terms of Section 7 of the act, and harassment in terms of Section 11 of the act.

Roets then tweeted: "Did I just commit hate speech?"

AfriForum then obtained leave to appeal the ruling.

It approached the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein after the Equality Court, sitting in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, denied it leave to appeal.

In seeking leave to appeal, the organisation argued there was a reasonable prospect of success a different court would come to a different decision based on several reasons, including the right to privacy.

Roets, at the time, said the organisation obtaining the leave to appeal was a positive turn for freedom of speech.

The organisation also laid a formal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa and Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, in her capacity as former minister of international relations and cooperation, with the UN's Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders.

Roets said their complaint stemmed from a statement Ramaphosa made on farm murders and land grabs during a visit to the US in September 2018.

Roets said the charge was aimed at Ramaphosa's reaction to US President Donald Trump's tweet in August 2018 that he had instructed his secretary of state to investigate land grabs and farm murders in South Africa.

This after Kriel and Roets embarked on a US trip to garner support against farm killings and "land grabs" in South Africa.

I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018

Great turn of events: With a bit of luck @ErnstRoets and I met John Robert Bolton, USA National Security Advisor to @realDonaldTrump. We also gave him a copy of Ernst's new #KillTheBoerBook on #FarmMurders & #ExpropriationWithoutCompensation in SA. @afriforum #AfriForumUSA . pic.twitter.com/CIEIqmyA3O — Kallie Kriel (@kalliekriel) May 9, 2018

This was after Bloomberg had asked Ramaphosa, on the sidelines of a Global Business Forum event in New York, whether he had spoken to Trump about the matter of farm killings and land grabs.

"… we were seated together at the lunch table, so we never really got time to talk about the tweet. It was just an opportunity to shake hands and to say, 'how are you?' and all that.

"But on the tweet, itself, it was clearly misinformed and whoever gave him that information was completely wrong. There are no killings of farmers or white farmers in South Africa, there's no land grabs in South Africa," Ramaphosa said.

"We are involved in a process of discussing land reform. Land was the original sin in the history of South Africa, we are seeking to put right what was done wrong many hundreds of years ago when the majority of the land mass of the country was appropriated by a minority. What we are seeking to do now is to balance that equation and make sure that the land in our country is shared by all South Africans who live in it.

"And that is an inclusive process that seeks an outcome that will lead to social cohesion, that will remove the threat and risk of instability. So, we're managing a risk," he told Bloomberg.

"There's no land grab in South Africa," Ramaphosa concluded.

At the time, Roets responded to Ramaphosa's comments by saying the organisation regarded farm murders and land grabs as serious violations of human rights that should be condemned by all influential role players and governments worldwide who believe in the protection of human rights.

"That is why AfriForum actively campaigns for the international recognition of the crises of farm murders, land grabs and expropriation without compensation," he said.