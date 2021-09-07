52m ago

add bookmark

AfriForum sends lawyer's letter to Fraser, demanding information about Zuma's medical parole

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
National commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser.
National commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser.
Photo: Sarel van der Walt
  • The Department of Correctional Services recently announced that former president Jacob Zuma was placed on medical parole. 
  • Zuma was serving a 15-month sentence in the Estcourt Correctional Centre for contempt of court.
  • AfriForum has sent a lawyer's letter to the national commissioner of correctional services requesting information about the medical parole decision.

Following former president Jacob Zuma's placement on medical parole, AfriForum has sent a lawyer's letter to the national commissioner of correctional services, Arthur Fraser, requesting information about the decision as well as a copy of the medical report recommending parole. 

On Sunday, the Department of Correctional Services announced Zuma had been placed on medical parole following a report it had received.

Zuma was serving a 15-month sentence in the Estcourt Correctional Centre after being found guilty of contempt of court for refusing to give evidence at the Zondo Commission. 

In August, Zuma was admitted to an outside hospital.

At the time, the department and his foundation said it was for a routine check-up. 

According to a statement by the department, Zuma's eligibility for medical parole was compelled by a medical report received by it. 

READ | How Zuma went from not being ill, hospitalised for a routine check-up, to medical parole

"Apart from being terminally ill and physically incapacitated, inmates suffering from an illness that severely limits their daily activity or self-care can also be considered for medical parole," the statement read.  

The department - which did not specify whether Zuma was terminally ill, physically incapacitated or suffering an illness that severely limits his daily activity or self-care - said the former president would complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections.

It added the Correctional Services Act afforded the national commissioner the responsibility to place a sentenced offender under correctional supervision or day parole or grant parole or medical parole, if the offender was serving a sentence of incarceration of 24 months or less.

AfriForum sends lawyer's letter 

In the lawyer's letter, seen by News24, AfriForum referred to different sections of the act pertaining to medical parole.

"With reference to the above, you are hereby required as a matter of urgency and given the unprecedented public interest in the imprisonment and release of the former president to provide our client with the following information," the letter read. 

AfriForum requested a copy of the medical report recommending placement on medical parole and a copy of the application for medical parole, which was considered by Fraser. 

It also asked that Fraser should supply the following information:

  • Whether Zuma suffers from a terminal disease that justified his medical parole.
  • If Zuma was not diagnosed with a terminal disease, particulars are requested of the injury, disease or illness which severely limits daily activity or self-care, which justifies medical parole.
  • How Fraser concluded that Zuma's risk of reoffending was low, given that he allegedly refused to be examined by doctors appointed by the National Prosecuting Authority as directed by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court.

"The request are [sic] made as a matter of urgency given the interests of justice that are at stake."

The letter further stated if the requested information was not provided by 10 September, AfriForum would approach the High Court for appropriate relief. 

News24 previously reported AfriForum viewed Zuma's release on medical parole as a violation of justice.

READ | Zuma medical parole: DA wants minutes of parole board meeting and records

Meanwhile, the DA also threatened to submit an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) for the records of the parole board that granted Zuma parole.

Its leader, John Steenhuisen, said he wanted to establish what criteria the department used to determine Zuma's eligibility for medical parole.

"I will also request that the Justice and Correctional Services Committee summon Arthur Fraser to explain to Parliament his decision to grant the medical parole in direct contravention of the Correctional Matters Amendment Act," he added.

News24 has contacted the department for comment which will be added once received. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afriforumcorrectional servicesjacob zumaarthur fraser
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
16% - 725 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
58% - 2539 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 785 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 361 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.29
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.71
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.93
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.56
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,797.03
-1.5%
Silver
24.35
-1.4%
Palladium
2,376.01
-1.6%
Platinum
1,001.00
-2.2%
Brent Crude
72.22
-0.5%
Top 40
60,341
+0.5%
All Share
66,515
+0.4%
Resource 10
63,022
+0.2%
Industrial 25
85,215
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,118
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

6h ago

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

6h ago

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo