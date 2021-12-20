22m ago

add bookmark

AfriForum to oppose Zuma's appeal over unlawful medical parole ruling

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma
Photo: GETTY IMAGES
  • AfriForum will oppose an application by Jacob Zuma's legal team over his medical parole.
  • Zuma's medical parole was found to be unlawful by the Gauteng High Court last week.
  • The matter is expected to be heard in court on Tuesday.

AfriForum will oppose an application by former president Jacob Zuma against a ruling nullifying his medical parole.

Zuma's lawyers are expected to argue his appeal against the ruling on Tuesday – and AfriForum intends to oppose his application.

Last week, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that the decision to grant Zuma medical parole was unlawful. The court also ordered that Zuma return to jail and that the time he had spent out of jail, on medical parole, would not count towards his sentence.

On Tuesday, AfriForum's legal team will "present reasons why Zuma's attempt for leave of appeal against the North Gauteng High Court's ruling that the decision to grant him medical parole was illegal", said AfriForum's head of policy and action Ernst Roets.

"Zuma's legal team will on the same day appear in court to argue why they want to appeal against the verdict. AfriForum's legal team is of the opinion that Zuma's appeal application does not have any reasonable chance to succeed," said Roets.

AfriForum described Zuma's appeal as "simply a waste of the court's time".

The Department of Correctional Services is also challenging the ruling and has filed a 22-page application to appeal the ruling that former national commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser's decision to release Zuma on medical parole was unlawful and that he should return to prison.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afriforumjacob zumapretoriagautengcourts
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
21% - 2025 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 5046 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
26% - 2492 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.84
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.90
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.85
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,797.84
-0.1%
Silver
22.37
+0.0%
Palladium
1,733.50
-2.9%
Platinum
929.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
73.52
-2.0%
Top 40
63,691
-1.5%
All Share
70,123
-1.5%
Resource 10
66,919
-2.3%
Industrial 25
91,261
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,043
-2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo