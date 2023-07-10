AfriForum has called for an investigation into allegations of mismanagement at Netball SA, weeks ahead of the start of the Vitality Netball World Cup hosted by South Africa.

One of the complaints involves the removal of the director of umpiring's international accreditation without a hearing.

Netball SA said it was assessing the allegations as a matter of priority.

Former head of umpiring at Netball SA Annie Kloppers is heartbroken not to be taking part in the Vitality Netball World Cup to be held in Cape Town this month.



After years of dedication to the sport, Kloppers found herself caught up in a baffling squabble that led to her international accreditation as an umpire being withdrawn less than a year ahead of the prestigious competition.

"I am heartbroken," she said of the turmoil she has been through.

AfriForum has taken on the case of Kloppers and others within Netball SA and has called for an independent investigation into allegations of victimisation and mismanagement in the sporting body.

This comes as teams from around the world ready themselves for the first whistle of the games to be played between 28 July and 6 August at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Netball South Africa has confirmed its squad and is set to play their first game against the Welsh on 28 July, and has just wrapped up a tour of the trophy as it drums up excitement for the games.

READ | Msomi to lead Proteas as final Netball World Cup squad named

The sport is a favourite at South African primary and high schools, with many players going on to compete at provincial and national level.

However, according to AfriForum, behind the scenes, there are enough concerns about alleged mismanagement to warrant asking the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) to investigate.

The lobby group singled out Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane, charging that she had interfered with the racial makeup of teams and blocked Kloppers from umpiring internationally, as wel as interfering with team selection and work of some coaches.

In a letter, AfriForum told Sascoc: "It has become evident that there are serious concerns in the netball community, among these: about the way Netball SA is managed, the way in which the president of Netball SA conducts herself, how funds and resources are managed within the organisation, and how serious allegations of sexual and other abuses are being swept under the carpet."

It further demands that Sascoc conduct an independent investigation into its complaints after the departure of Kloppers and Netball SA vice president Christine du Preez, as well as threats to make coach Marguerite Rootman's life in Netball SA difficult after she was removed as a coach of a Limpopo team.

'This is my life, this is my passion'

Kloppers told News24 that after a series of developments that she was not comfortable with, she had resigned as its director of umpiring.

This meant she was still an umpire, but just not Netball SA's director of umpiring. However, she soon found herself unable to umpire internationally.

She told News24 this was because she had written a letter to Netball SA to say that, "for the foreseeable future", she would not be available to umpire local matches but was available for international ones.

She was invited to umpire international matches in 2023, but in November 2022, World Netball wrote to her to say that, because of unresolved matters between herself and Netball SA and Molokwane, she was not in good standing, and they would have to withdraw her international accreditation.

The fact that she was no longer accredited internationally was announced in a World Netball media statement.

She said she was told by Netball SA that she could get her international accreditation back if she apologised for writing the letter informing them she would not be available for local matches, and that she "show remorse".

Kloppers said she was baffled by this response to what she regarded as an innocuous letter.

"There was no hearing, no mediation, nothing," she said. Since then, she has been unable to umpire international matches.

Remember, this is my life; this is my passion.

Former vice president of Netball SA Christine du Preez also resigned and accused Molokwane of interfering in team selection to change self-set racial targets, according to AfriForum.



Sexual assault

"No selection goes untouched by Cecilia," said Du Preez in the video.

"She will phone the coaches very quickly to tell them, 'we're not going with the 8/4', which is eight whites and eight non-whites, and insist that they kick one of the white players out and bring an additional player of colour."

She claimed this instruction was done over the phone, so there is no paper trail.

AfriForum also alleged that SA Netball was loathe to deal harshly with allegations of sexual assault by at least two coaches, but did not provide further information on this.

The organisation's private prosecution unit's advocate, Phyllis Vorster, said in the AfriForum video that the family of a player who alleged she was raped by a coach at a hotel room had approached the organisation for help.

"In the past two years, nobody knew what was going on or what was happening in the matter," said Vorster.

Olivia Jasriel, a rape survivor now working on a project to investigate allegations of sexual assault in elite schools, said in the video that she was working on at least two cases involving allegations against netball coaches.

Netball South Africa CEO Blanche de la Guerre said in response to questions from News24: "The federation regards the allegations of misconduct as serious and has engaged with the relevant stakeholders, including our legal team, to deal with this matter as swiftly as possible.

"We are deliberating and assessing all the allegations as a matter of priority, and only thereafter will we formally respond. Until then, we will make no further comment on the matter and request all parties to respect these processes."

Comment from Sascoc was not immediately available, but will be added when received.



