41m ago

add bookmark

AfriForum wants Public Protector to probe ANC's use of military jet for Zim trip

Lizeka Tandwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dino Lloyd, Gallo Images
  • Lobby group AfriForum has called on the Public Protector to investigate why the ANC used a military jet to visit Zanu-PF leaders in Zimbabwe.
  • It has also launched its own investigation over what it said was misappropriation of Air Force assets by high-level members of the ANC.
  • AfriForum said it wanted to ascertain whether the correct channels were followed and whether the use of state assets had been authorised.

Lobby group AfriForum has written to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, asking her to investigate the ANC's use of a military jet in its trip to Harare, Zimbabwe. 

In a letter to Mkhwebane, AfriForum's Willie Spies said she should investigate whether Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had consulted with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni before undertaking the journey; whether this delegation was authorised and accredited by the Department of International Relations and Cooperative Governance; and what was a suitable sanction or corrective action if and when deemed necessary.

This comes after News24 reported that the ANC had been accused of abusing state resources because it used a government-sponsored jet to conduct party business.

The ANC was seen arriving in Harare on a South African Air Force jet for a planned meeting with Zanu-PF.

At the meeting, it was agreed that there was no "crisis" plaguing Zimbabwe, but that the country faced "challenges".On Thursday, ministry spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the ANC meeting had coincided with the official work of Minister Mapisa-Nqakula."The meeting of the ANC in Zimbabwe coincided with the meeting of the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, who was travelling to Zimbabwe to meet her counterpart in preparation for a SADC Troika meeting and the UN reconfiguration of the Force Intervention, which comprises troops from the SADC region," he said.

Read | ANC meets Zimbabwe ruling party over country's woes

AfriForum also launched its own investigation on Thursday over what it said was alleged misappropriation of Air Force assets by high-level members of the ANC.

Spies said the lobby group's legal representatives had also written to International Relations and Cooperative Government Minister Naledi Pandor, as well as to Mapisa-Ngakula, requesting them to explain whether the Air Force plane had been used lawfully.

"First, the use thereof must be in the public’s interest. Second, the Minister of Defence must approve the use of the assets in consultation with the Minister of Finance," AfriForum's Monique Taute said. 

AfriForum said it wanted to ascertain whether the correct channels were followed and whether the use of state assets had been authorised.

She added that the country could not allow members of the ruling "elite" to misappropriate state assets as if it was their own property. "We will take the matter further if it seems that politicians violated legislation," Taute said. 

Related Links
SANDF says defence minister went to Harare for official duty and gave ANC colleagues a lift
DA 'disgusted' by ANC using SANDF jet to fly to Zimbabwe, slams 'abuse of state machinery'
SANDF says defence minister went to Harare for official duty and gave ANC colleagues a lift
Read more on:
public protectorafriforumancnosiviwe mapisa-nqakula
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2213 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 482 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 5626 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2204 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.87
(-1.77)
ZAR/GBP
21.66
(-0.31)
ZAR/EUR
20.01
(-2.06)
ZAR/AUD
12.30
(-1.73)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.62)
Gold
1956.54
(+0.48)
Silver
27.05
(+0.31)
Platinum
936.31
(+1.85)
Brent Crude
40.59
(+2.54)
Palladium
2310.00
(+1.36)
All Share
55953.96
(+1.35)
Top 40
51532.12
(+1.36)
Financial 15
10405.82
(+0.66)
Industrial 25
74549.21
(+1.91)
Resource 10
55663.25
(+0.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo