AfriForum's 'Kill the Boer' case a veiled attempt at 'halting pursuit of economic emancipation' - Malema

Juniour Khumalo
EFF leader Julius Malema in the witness box at the Equality Court on Wednesday.
Isabel Venter
  • Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema believes AfriForum is using court proceedings to try and derail his party's pursuit for economic emancipation.
  • He said the lobby group's civil case currently before the Equality Court had nothing to do with the song "Kill the Boer".
  • Malema also argued that struggle songs should not be taken literally as they usually have a deeper meaning. 

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has argued that the civil trial by AfriForum, currently in the Equality Court, has nothing to do with his party's alleged continued singing of the song "Kill the Boer", but rather an attempt by the lobby group to curtail the red berets' pursuit for economic emancipation. 

Malema testified in the Equality Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday. 

He said his party was formed in 2013 by like-minded people who wanted to use the organisation as a vehicle towards obtaining economic emancipation. 

"In 1994, we ushered in political freedom, but economic Apartheid still prevails. Therefore, there is a need to continue the struggle for economic emancipation. What is on trial before this court and what the applicant (AfriForum) wants is for the struggle for emancipation to be found to be an act of hate. Which has nothing to do with the song 'Kill the Boer' being deemed as hate speech," said Malema. 

The EFF leader also objected to the song being translated to literally mean "the EFF is encouraging the killing of Afrikaners and farmers". 

"Struggle songs should never be taken literally as they always have a more deeper meaning," said Malema. 

The EFF leader's defence team cited a video of former president Thabo Mbeki testifying before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, in which he also explained that struggle or cultural songs usually had a symbolic meaning beyond the literal words contained in the song. 

Mbeki can be heard giving an example of a song which goes "Angikwazanga ukuya KwaZulu ngoba umama washonela khona (I could never go to KwaZulu-Natal because my mother died there)" and saying while he sang the song, this did not mean his mother had, at the time, died or that he would no longer be setting foot in the province. 

The EFF leader also denied allegations made last week by AfriForum's head of policy and action, Ernst Roets, who testified that there had been "many cases of farm attacks during which the attackers made racist and political statements" and at least one killing that could directly be linked to Malema singing hate-filled songs. 

Roets cited a farm attack that occurred in April 2010, in which a 39-year-old man was attacked on his farm in Cullinan near Gauteng. 

Ernst Roets
Ernst Roets.

"The attackers screamed the words 'die white man, viva Malema' as they killed the white man," Roets testified.

Malema vehemently disputed this, saying as far as he knew, there was no farm attack or killing that had directly been linked to him singing any struggle song. 

He added that Roets, in whose book the alleged killing was cited, could not be trusted because "his book is badly written, full of mistakes and never been peer-reviewed". 

The EFF leader gave the example that in the book, also titled "Kill the Boer", Roets said Malema had a Facebook account which he had never had and was not in dispute before the court. 

Malema was expected to continue giving his testimony on Thursday. 


