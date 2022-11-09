1h ago

add bookmark

'Afrikaans speakers cannot be denied': AfriForum slams Khampepe's Stellenbosch University racism report

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A general view of Stellenbosch University on June 15, 2021. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
A general view of Stellenbosch University on June 15, 2021. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
Gallo Images/ER Lombard
  • Lobby group AfriForum is fuming following the release of Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe's report into alleged racism at Stellenbosch University. 
  • Part of the findings in Khampepe's 184-page report recommended that the university should consider reviewing and revising its language policy to remove the possibility of language exclusion through the preference for Afrikaans.
  • AfriForum says Afrikaans-speaking students do not have alternative public institutions that will accommodate them when they are excluded based on their language.

Lobby group AfriForum has slammed Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe's report into alleged racism at Stellenbosch University.

Part of the findings in Khampepe's 184-page report recommended that the university should consider reviewing and revising its language policy to remove the possibility of language exclusion through the preference for Afrikaans.

AfriForum said it was concerned the use of a language could be held responsible for various behavioural problems and perceptions on campus.

It stated the language rights of Afrikaans speakers could not be denied in reaction to the misconduct of individuals.

Khampepe's report followed an incident in May when former student Theuns du Toit was filmed urinating on first-year student Babalo Ndwayana's desk and belongings at their Huis Marais residence.

Du Toit was later found guilty of contravening the university's rules and expelled. 

Khampepe said her findings on the university's language policy should come as no surprise.

"Although the university's commitment to multilingualism cannot be faulted in theory, the reality is that the historical preferences for Afrikaans endure at the university despite the language policy's inclusion of English and isiXhosa.

"Moreover, complaints of racialised exclusion through the Afrikaans language came up repeatedly," the report said.

READ | ‘Black people feel unwelcome’: Khampepe report slams Stellenbosch University language policy, DA to take it on review

Khampepe added students and staff members complained there was a cultural preference for Afrikaans, which made many black university staff and students feel unwelcome and excluded.

"It also divides communication and socialising along racial lines," the report found.

AfriForum's head of cultural affairs, Alana Bailey, said it was particularly alarming the use of a language could be held responsible for various behavioural problems and perceptions on campus.

"Much is made of the feeling of exclusion experienced by non-Afrikaans-speaking students and staff even when the language is used in informal conversations.

What about the brown, black and white Afrikaans-speaking students, and staff's feeling of exclusion when they are not allowed to use their language?


"Note that Stellenbosch is one of only two out of more than 30 campuses of public universities in the country where Afrikaans still plays a significant role as a language of instruction," she said. 

Bailey added Afrikaans-speaking students did not have alternative public institutions that would accommodate them when they were excluded based on their language.

She said the report's recommendations on the language were "hazy", starting with the statement that English was the preferred language at the university to promote inclusivity.

Khampepe said she was dubious about whether the current language policy benefitted the university as a whole.

She added the university should consider reviewing its language policy.

"It would be remiss of me not to caution the university that this process of review must pay careful attention to the negative duty on it, as a public university, to not deprive Afrikaans-speaking students of their enjoyment of the right to study in their preferred language without appropriate justification," the report said.

In March last year, News24 reported the university's senate accepted a recommendation from its academic planning committee that it deviated from the faculty's language implementation plans for the first semester of this year.

This allowed lecturers to only make new learning material available in English and not in Afrikaans, as stipulated in the university's current language policy.

"The term 'appropriate justification' is so vague that any motivation can be used to summarily deprive Afrikaans students of their right to mother-language education - contrary to what is guaranteed in the Constitution," Bailey said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afriforumstellenbosch universitysisi khampepecape townwestern capehigher educationracism
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 654 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
27% - 2819 votes
I don't use Twitter
67% - 7097 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

12h ago

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.79
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.21
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.86
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,714.93
+0.2%
Silver
21.42
+0.3%
Palladium
1,898.00
-1.4%
Platinum
994.05
-0.9%
Brent Crude
95.36
-2.7%
Top 40
63,028
+1.0%
All Share
69,640
+0.9%
Resource 10
68,375
+2.7%
Industrial 25
81,484
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,875
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

11h ago

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event

08 Nov

Cape Flats Krotoa Alumni honour community ‘angels’ at gala event
Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good...

08 Nov

Hanover Park-based NPO breaks new grounds after performance on Castle of Good Hope's rooftop
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

5h ago

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo