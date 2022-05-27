After almost a year on the run, Mpumalanga man who allegedly raped woman and teen finally arrested

Mpumalanga police have arrested a 20-year-old man who has been in hiding since 2021 after allegedly raping a woman and a teenager.

Allegations are that, between July and August 2021, he raped a 31-year-old woman and a 16-year-old in front of her family.

On both occasions, he allegedly robbed the victims of their possessions.

A 20-year-old man who had been in hiding since 2021 after allegedly raping and robbing a woman and a girl in two separate incidents in Amersfoort, Mpumalanga was arrested on Thursday.

The arrest came on the eve of Child Protection Week, which runs from 29 May to 5 June.

One of the victims, a 16-year-old girl, was allegedly raped by the man in the presence of her mother and brother in August 2021.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the arrest was the result of a collaborative effort between the community and police.

"Members of the public did not hesitate, but informed police about an alleged rapist who was on the run after being spotted yesterday by a victim's mother in Amersfoort.

"Police are said to have then swiftly responded, thereby cornering the suspect," he said.

It is believed that he had been in hiding since the rapes in July and August last year.

Mohlala said:

On one of the occasions, during the evening in July 2021, the suspect armed with a knife allegedly held a 31-year-old woman hostage. He robbed her of a cellphone and sneakers, then raped her before he fled with her personal items.

In a separate incident, he raped a teen in front of her family at her house in Amersfoort.



"In August 2021, he held a certain family hostage, then raped a 16-year-old girl, sadly in front of her family.

"He then also robbed her of a cellphone and sneakers before he fled the scene," said Mohlala.

Both these incidents were investigated by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Standerton.

Mohlala added:

The FCS team are considered to be experts in the field of probing cases mostly related to rapes and crimes committed against women and children.

He said the team had worked tirelessly and the arrest had taken place on the eve of Child Protection Week.

"The suspect will possibly be linked to the rape cases, and police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against him as the investigation continues," he said

#sapsMP A 22-year-old suspect was arrested in Amersfoort yesterday on allegations of two separate counts of rape. His arrest came as a result of a collaborative effort between the community and police. #ActAgainstAbuse #EndGBV MLhttps://t.co/onl5S1BwuM pic.twitter.com/um0JMAiE17 — SA Police Service ???? (@SAPoliceService) May 27, 2022

Provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, said police regarded cases of gender-based violence and femicide in a very serious light.

She added that members of the public had a critical role to play in helping to bring perpetrators to book.

"We are forever grateful for the overwhelming support that we receive from our communities in this province through provision of information on the whereabouts of wanted suspects.

"The battle against the scourge is winnable as long as we continue to work together where all role players do their part," said Manamela.

