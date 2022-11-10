1h ago

After Ekurhuleni, EFF will vote in defence of DA against ANC leadership in Joburg

Alex Patrick
EFF leader Julius Malema. (Photo: EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter)
  • EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will vote in defence of the DA against ANC leadership in Johannesburg.
  • He was speaking in an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Thursday.
  • Malema says this was because the ANC did not support the EFF's Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate.

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will now vote in defence of the DA in Johannesburg until the ANC delivers Ekurhuleni.

Malema was in conversation with Newzroom Afrika's Xoli Mngambi on Thursday afternoon.

This after the ANC and EFF disagreed on who would govern in Ekurhuleni after Tania Campbell was axed in a motion of no confidence last month.

The EFF wanted its Gauteng leader, Nkululeko Dunga, to be elected mayor, but the ANC regional caucus wanted one of its own to lead the city. 

The breakdown in communications saw the return of the DA's Campbell as mayor.

On Thursday, Malema said the EFF was "more than willing" to talk with the ANC.

READ | Arrogance and dictatorship: Why EFF, ANC marriage failed in Ekurhuleni

"But we're not going to vote for their motion of no confidence now. We were supposed to stay in [on Thursday] for [an Ekurhuleni council committee], but we withdrew because there's no clear agreement with the ANC.

"But [if] the ANC wants to come back to the EFF, they will have to do one thing and one thing only: they have to go and put the [EFF in the position] of mayor of Ekurhuleni … then we can talk."

On Monday, opposition minority parties in Johannesburg announced they wanted to bring a motion of no confidence in Johannesburg Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse. 

Mngambi asked Malema what this would mean if there was a motion of no confidence in Phalatse.

"Now, we will vote in defence of the DA until the ANC comes back to the table and delivers what it has committed in Ekurhuleni.

"There's no motion of no confidence that is going to be supported by the EFF in Joburg. 

"There's nothing [with the] ANC - Dada [Morero], who took over for 25 days after a vote of no confidence in Phalatse in September, as the mayor of the Joburg is going to be the shortest-serving mayor of Johannesburg in the history of this town.

"He will have his own party to blame. He will have [ANC Ekurhuleni chairperson] Mzwandile Masina to blame, not us.

"We were ready to deliver him, but his dishonest comrades played us, and they thought we don't have [what it takes to lead]."


