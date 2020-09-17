1h ago

add bookmark

After long saga, former ANCYL leader Andile Lungisa starts two-year jail term, NPA confirms

Lizeka Tandwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Andile Lungisa
Andile Lungisa
Deon Ferreira
  • Former ANC youth league leader and councillor Andile Lungisa has begun serving his two-year jail term on Thursday.
  • Meanwhile, Lungisa has applied to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal his sentence, after his applications to the lower courts failed.
  • The NPA will oppose his application for bail, pending the outcome of the leave to appeal, which is expected to take place on Monday.

Embattled former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leader Andile Lungisa has begun serving his two-year jail sentence in North End Prison in Port Elizabeth, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed. 

Regional NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani told News24 that Lungisa started serving his sentence on Thursday.

Ngcakani said Lungisa reported to the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth before the required deadline at noon on Thursday. 

"Yes, we can confirm that he has started serving his sentence," she said.

Earlier on Thursday, ANCYL convener Thandi Mahambehlala addressed Lungisa's supporters in Port Elizabeth, saying he is being persecuted by the "old guard" and that their time will come. 

Mahambehlala, who was part of the Youth League leadership in the Western Cape when Lungisa was the deputy president, went on to pledge her support for the former leader.

"Andile is one of us. Those who are not here today, I want to tell them every dog has its day. This persecution that we see today of Andile by the old guard - we are saying your time will come. We are here as this generation to ensure that Andile does not walk alone entering the walls of the prison," she said.

She added that, as the younger generation, they would unite against whatever enemy they saw, "and we make it a point that we eliminate that enemy".

Lungisa was convicted in 2018 of assault with intent to do bodily harm after he broke a glass jar on the head of DA councillor, Rana Kayser during a brawl in a council sitting.

He appealed his sentence to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which rejected his application last week after finding that there was no basis to interfere with the trial court's judgment. It found that the lower court had appropriately balanced Lungisa's circumstances, the nature and seriousness of the crime committed, and the interests of society. 

Lungisa has now turned to the apex court in the hope of overturning his conviction. 

"Earlier today, the NPA received copies of his application to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal the sentence and the notice of motion to apply for bail, pending the outcome of the application for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court. The bail application will be heard on Monday at the Grahamstown High Court at 14:00. The NPA will oppose bail," NPA regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said. 

READ | Andile Lungisa given until Thursday to begin his jail term -NPA 

On Thursday, the Herald reported that Lungisa argued in his Constitutional Court application that overall conditions on prisons, and the entire prison system had been affected by Covid-19, and that prisoners were lying on top of one another.

"It is no secret that the prisons are overcrowded and are nests of violence, drug dealing and sodomy, nor that there is no prospect of rehabilitation since prisoners are kept in custody for 23 of every 24 hours."

The Herald reported that Lungisa said that prisons could correctly be described as schools of criminality.

He argued that conditions in prison were not conducive to human dignity, that there was little to no access to water, no privacy when going to the toilet, and that the food was appalling, The Herald reported.

In a recent interview with News24, Lungisa said he was prepared for prison, adding that he would continue as an activist for his community. 

He has received support from former Youth League members who protested against his imprisonment.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Andile Lungisa given until Thursday to begin his jail term - NPA
Lungisa is free for a few more days while petitioning Concourt
Andile Lungisa served notice to begin 3-year sentence over water jug attack
Read more on:
ancandile lungisaeastern capecrime
Lottery
3 players bag R116k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think that South Africa is ready to move to Level 1 restrictions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - we need to get back to 'normal' life
61% - 4926 votes
No - we still need to be as cautious as possible
17% - 1340 votes
Yes - but international travel should remain closed
22% - 1774 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.33
(-0.41)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(+0.31)
ZAR/EUR
19.26
(-0.26)
ZAR/AUD
11.92
(-0.44)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.79)
Gold
1943.19
(-0.83)
Silver
26.78
(-1.31)
Platinum
943.02
(-2.28)
Brent Crude
42.83
(+3.99)
Palladium
2387.50
(-0.21)
All Share
55025.51
(-1.67)
Top 40
50668.74
(-1.86)
Financial 15
9922.94
(-1.63)
Industrial 25
73069.55
(-1.52)
Resource 10
55623.20
(-2.12)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20259.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo