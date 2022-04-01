After years caged in Argentina, 4 tigers find freedom in the Free State

Four Bengal tigers were rescued from living in a train carriage in Argentina.

They were abandoned by a circus.

They have been relocated to a big cat sanctuary in Bethlehem, the Free State.

Four Bengal tigers, which lived in a train carriage in Argentina for 15 years, had a trans-Atlantic journey to find a somewhat unlikely home, and a semblance of freedom, in the Free State.

Global animal welfare organisation Four Paws rescued the tigers and, with the help of the Argentinian and South African authorities, relocated them to the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem in mid-March.

The tigers - Sandro, Mafalda, Messi and Gustavo - were in transit for about 70 hours.

"These tigers have never felt grass or earth under their paws. It's the first time they can see the sky above them, not just metal bars and a roof. Now, they have hundreds of square metres full of new feelings, tastes and smells.

"It is overwhelming for them to be in a completely new environment, but animals are quick at adapting to better living conditions," said Four Paws veterinarian Dr Amir Khalil who led the rescue mission and transfer of the tigers to South Africa, according to a statement.

Four Paws/ Daniel Born

"They were already curious, exploring their temporary adaption enclosures and making careful first steps on the so far unfamiliar ground. I am proud that we have brought all four tigers safely to South Africa."

Two of the tigers were circus animals. A travelling circus abandoned the now 18-year-old male and 15-year-old female in 2007 in the San Luis province, Argentina. They asked a local farmer to take care of the tigers temporarily.

But the circus never returned.

It is illegal to keep wild animals privately in Argentina, so the farmer, who continued to care for the tigers to his best knowledge, did not immediately inform the authorities.

The tigers were never sterilised, and two cubs were born over the years.

Four Paws/ Hristo Vladev

In 2021, the authorities became aware of the tigers and their inferior living conditions, and the search for a solution began.

"The train carriage was filthy with excrement and leftover meat and bones [left] for a long time but fortunately, this is not the case anymore. Tigers need to move, run, play, and bathe.

"Being locked in a 75m² train carriage and only pacing back and forth for 15 years is not a tiger-worthy life. All those years in such a small space have affected their mental and physical well-being for sure," said Khalil, before the tigers were rescued.

A team from Four Paws travelled to San Luis at the invitation of the Argentinian Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development to examine the tigers.

Four Paws/ Daniel Born

Khalil and his team worked for months to find a new home for the tigers and prepare them for the transfer. They acquired permits, co-ordinated logistics with the local authorities in Argentina and South Africa and ensured the transport crates were best equipped for the long journey by plane.

The team managed to get the tigers to enter their transport crates voluntarily on the day of the rescue, minimising the potential risks of using anaesthesia.

"These tigers spent over 15 years in the same 75m² space; surrounded by the same landscape and without any stimulation of their instincts or natural behaviour.

"Our team needed to be around them so they would stay calm in our presence and during the transfer. It was and still is a stressful situation for the animals, but we made them as comfortable as possible.

"For us, the well-being of the animals always comes first. We put soft floors, air holes, and water containers in the transport crates and will check on them during the flight layover. The team will keep a particularly close eye on the oldest tiger because of his advanced age," said Khalil.

While preparing for the tigers' rescue, the Four Paws team gave names to the tigers with the help of their online community. The aim was to give all four names relevant to Argentina. The majority of voters decided one of the younger male tigers would be called Messi, like famous Argentinian football player Lionel Messi.