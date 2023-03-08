AFU and SIU granted order to freeze govt-owned land fraudulently transferred to private individuals

The AFU and SIU obtained a preservation order to freeze an agricultural holding and a farm.

It is alleged that both pieces of government-owned land were unlawfully transferred to private entities.

A criminal case was registered with the Hawks because evidence at the SIU's disposal pointed to acts of corruption.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have been granted a preservation order to freeze an agricultural holding and a farm, which are linked to the fraudulent transfer of government-owned land to private entities and individuals.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted the order on 22 February, which will see the Department of Public Works take full custody and control of the properties while the order is in place.

The portion of land and the farm are both in Gauteng.

According to a joint statement by the NPA and SIU, the properties have a combined value of R53 million.

"A similar preservation order was granted by the high court on 9 September 2022, with a value of approximately R144 million, taking the total value of frozen assets to approximately R197 million," the statement read.

The order also prohibits the following people and private entities from dealing with the properties:

B and B Media;

Nicolas Martinaas Roets;

Christopher Peterson;

RCI Development; and

Segwapa Inc.

The order stems from an investigation by the SIU, which revealed that individuals and privately-owned entities defrauded the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform (DRDLR) and the respective Deeds Registries in Vryburg, Johannesburg and Pretoria by illegally transferring government-owned property to individuals and private entities for their personal benefit.

The statement further said the evidence gathered pointed to acts of fraud and corruption committed between January 2008 and February 2022.

"As part of the investigation, numerous affidavits were obtained by the SIU from internal DRDLR and Deeds Registry staff members, external witnesses and/or transferring attorneys.

READ | SIU to probe alleged corruption in govt project set up to assist struggling farmers

"In line with the SIU Act, the SIU referred evidence pointing to criminal conduct to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action.

"The referral had resulted in a criminal case being registered with the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks)."

While the criminal matter is pending, the preservation order, which will stop the selling or occupation of the land, is part of the implementation of the national anti-corruption strategy by law enforcement agencies to strengthen its fight against corruption.



