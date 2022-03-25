37m ago

add bookmark

AFU freezes R18m fraudulently paid into SA bank accounts by Lesotho govt officials

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An order has been granted to freeze more than R18 million fraudulently paid into South African bank accounts. (Getty)
An order has been granted to freeze more than R18 million fraudulently paid into South African bank accounts. (Getty)
  • The AFU has been granted an order to freeze more than R18 million fraudulently paid into South African bank accounts by Lesotho government officials.
  • The officials allegedly siphoned approximately R50 million from state coffers.
  • Seven Ministry of Finance officials are facing charges of fraud and money laundering in the Maseru Magistrate's Court.

The Free State High Court has granted an order for the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) to freeze more than R18 million that was fraudulently paid into South African bank accounts by Lesotho government officials.

The order was granted on Thursday after it emerged that the officials allegedly siphoned about R50 million from state coffers through a well-orchestrated scheme, said National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phaladi Shuping. 

Shuping said they had inflated and diverted payments meant for suppliers to themselves and their companies which had not rendered any services to the state.

The court granted the forfeiture order after the AFU proved that the money was fraudulently paid into Absa, Capitec, FNB and Standard Bank accounts to defraud the Lesotho government.

Lesotho Asset Forfeiture Unit and Lesotho Mounted Police requested the assistance of AFU, the Hawks and Financial Intelligence Centre when they established that officials from the Ministry of Finance had allegedly siphoned approximately R50 million and deposited R31 million into South African banks.

READ | Covid-19 corruption: Hamilton Ndlovu was the 'author of a fraudulent scheme' - SIU

"Seven officials from the Lesotho Ministry of Finance are currently facing charges of fraud and money laundering in the Maseru Magistrate's Court," Shuping said.

AFU investigator Oddie Mradla discovered that R18 610 688 was still available to be preserved, and advocate Bishum Somaru launched an urgent application in the Free State High Court to freeze the bank accounts.

The money has now been forfeited, and it will be paid back into the coffers of Lesotho government.

Further investigations showed that R7.3 million had been paid into the personal accounts of the officials accused of being involved in the fraud.

This money was also preserved after the AFU applied for an unopposed preservation order.

The AFU will apply for a forfeiture of this money in April 2022.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afunpafree statelesothocourtsfraud
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
66% - 5454 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
28% - 2331 votes
Tougher regulations
6% - 484 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.57
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.22
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.04
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,959.60
+0.1%
Silver
25.49
-0.2%
Palladium
2,414.50
-4.6%
Platinum
1,010.50
-1.5%
Brent Crude
119.03
-2.2%
Top 40
67,578
-0.2%
All Share
74,325
-0.0%
Resource 10
82,078
-1.7%
Industrial 25
80,215
+0.9%
Financial 15
17,113
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo