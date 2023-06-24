Aggrieved roofer ordered to stop defaming developer on social media

An aggrieved roofer was ordered to stop posting defamatory statements on social media about a construction company that kicked him off site for poor workmanship.

The roofer claimed he published the claims in the public interest.

However, the Western Cape High Court found that he defamed the company and tried to extort money from it.

The Western Cape High Court has interdicted a roofing contractor who trolled a construction company after being kicked off site, prohibiting the contractor from defaming the company and compelling it to remove posts from social media.



The court found that the roofer made unsubstantiated claims on social media about shoddy workmanship at the Hartland Lifestyle Estate Development near Mossel Bay to get invoices paid.



When asked to stop, the roofer allegedly gave the construction company, Dalmar, two options: either settle outstanding invoices in exchange for a non-disclosure agreement, or the contractor would go to the media and court with safety claims.

The interdict was sought against APC Marketing (Pty Ltd) and Hendrik Horn, the "self-described controlling mind" of roofer, Dakman, which was contracted to Dalmar on the lifestyle estate.



In the High Court's judgment, it emerged that Dalmar terminated its contract with Dakman in February 2023 due to a dispute over the standard of Dakman's work and its productivity.



Dakman then started claiming, on Facebook and in a large WhatsApp group, that the developers were cutting corners to the detriment of safety.

On 8 February, Dalmar wrote to Dakman and asked the roofer to stop.



The developers and estate agents started getting calls from worried people who were buying into the estate.



The posts continued and included photographs depicting incomplete work at the development, passing them off as "completed work". They claimed to be exposing it to protect lives - not for financial gain. The death of an electrician was also raised.



Not getting any assurance that the posts would be removed and convinced it would continue, Dalmar urgently sought an interdict.



The roofer admitted publishing the statements but said they were true and in the public interest.



However, Acting Judge Mushahida Adhikari found that the roofer had failed to prove the claims.



And, even though the onus fell on the roofer to prove the claims and not on Dalmar to disprove them, the latter submitted affidavits to disprove them anyway. These stated that the consulting engineer inspected at least three times a week, and the appointed electrical contractor said electrical compliance certificates were in order.

The engineer responsible for inspecting the roof trusses and braces for phases three and four said they were sound and certified. The death of the electrician was on a privately owned property not being developed by the Hartland Lifestyle Estate Development. The labour department was investigating that and the developers were not liable, the court was told.



Horn said in an affidavit that he may not be an expert, but he knows a lot about roofing and accused the company of lying.



However, he did not file anything to back this up, and Adhikari noted that he was not a professional engineer.



Adhikari found that the roofer's claims were unsubstantiated and amounted to defamation and extortion.

"The respondents published false, defamatory statements about the applicants and, in response to a request for an undertaking that they cease their unlawful conduct, sought to extort payment of outstanding invoices in exchange for their silence," Adhikari said.



The judge ordered the roofer to delete the statements within 24 hours.



The contractor was also interdicted from repeating the statements in any form, including in letters, internet posts, and posts on any social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.

In addition, the roofer was ordered to publish a copy of the judgment on their social media site and pay Dalmar's costs.



