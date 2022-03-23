Agrizzi gives State access to his medical records as R1.8bn Bosasa fraud case moves to High Court

The R1.8 billion fraud case involving Bosasa and the Department of Correctional Services has been transferred to the High Court.

The accused appeared in court on Wednesday.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi was a no-show in court.

The case against four people accused of fraud and corruption between private contractor Bosasa and the Department of Correctional Services has been transferred to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for pre-trial proceedings.

The matter involves four tenders, valued at more than R1.8 billion, awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries between August 2004 and 2007.

READ | Angelo Agrizzi wants corruption case struck from the roll

The tenders were for catering and training services, installing CCTV cameras, installing perimeter fencing, the supply of a television system, and monitoring equipment.

Former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, former chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham, and former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

The matter was postponed to 30 May.

However, their co-accused, former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi, was still not well enough to appear in court.

The court ordered the State to ensure that its doctor examines Agrizzi urgently. His lawyers said the State would have full access to his medical records.





His lawyers told the court that he had already launched an application in another court.

In that application, Agrizzi wants the corruption case against him struck from the roll.

Agrizzi, who has failed to appear in court for months, citing ill health, said despite his "full cooperation and assistance" the State had still not appointed its doctor to examine him.

This was despite the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court granting the State's request to use its doctor to examine him. Agrizzi has been ill since October 2020.

In his application to have the matter removed from the roll, Agrizzi said he was "suffering severe prejudice in relation to the stress and anxiety of waiting for the State to determine as to whether or not, in view of my chronic medical condition... they will be proceeding with the charge".

Agrizzi also stated that the matter had been adjourned on various occasions to give the State an opportunity to have him medically examined to ascertain whether he was fit to stand trial.





