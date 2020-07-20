1h ago

add bookmark

Agrizzi is 'full of hatred', Mokonyane tells Zondo inquiry as she denies getting Bosasa cash, gifts

Jeanette Chabalala
Nomvula Mokonyane before the state capture commission.
Nomvula Mokonyane before the state capture commission.
Felix Dlangamanbdla
  • Former minister Nomvula Mokonyane has denied receiving cash payments and gifts from the late Gavin Watson. 
  • Mokonyane also told the state capture inquiry she never had a meeting with former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi. 
  • The former minister believes that Agrizzi is "full of hatred". 

The former environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane, has denied damning allegations levelled against her by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.

Testifying before the state capture inquiry on Monday, Mokonyane said she had never received cash payments or gifts from the late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson. 

Mokonyane also told the inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that she never instructed anyone to do repairs at her home. She said her late husband was responsible for the maintenance and upgrade of their home. 

MUST READ | State capture: Arthur Fraser to reveal 'secrets' relating to 'presidents'

Early last year, Agrizzi alleged that Mokonyane received cash payments from the services firm, while it also paid for maintenance at her home, including a garden service, repairs to electric fencing and the installation of a new camera system.

He alleged the former minister received R50 000 a month in cash from Bosasa.

He also said Mokonyane received gifts, including meat and expensive alcohol, for her family. 

'Never benefitted'

But Mokonyane denied this, saying, "I have never benefitted or received any goods to the benefit of my family". 

She told the commission that, after 16 December, her family would normally go on holiday and only return on 30 December.  

"I never received cash coming from Gavin Watson nor also through him, Agrizzi, as he claims..."

Mokonyane also told the commission that she has never had a meeting with Agrizzi at her house or the Bosasa offices.  

She also told the commission that there was no wooden staircase at the house, as described by Agrizzi, adding that the former Bosasa COO was "lying" about knowing the features of her house.

READ | There seems to be 'excessive desperation by Agrizzi to discredit me' - Mokonyane

Asked by Zondo why Agrizzi would go to such lengths to make these allegations, Mokonyane said: "I think the extent of the desperate acts of Mr Agrizzi goes beyond just the description of the house. 

"The very fact that he thinks for a movement as old as the ANC, [which is] 108 years old, can actually be dependent on a Nomvula for it to remain a popular organisation, that has earned being a leader of society, smacks of his ignorance and naivety."

Mokonyane also added: "Secondly, I just think whatever that has happened between him and Gavin, he is at pains to really, not only tarnish Gavin by looking for people who, at that particular time and even now, their names have been tarnished both in the media as well as the perception that have been branded about them."

She also told Zondo that Agrizzi had never denied that he "hates" black people and that he complained about the relationship she had with Watson. 

"I think the man is full of hatred and there was a situation between him and Gavin, this is why I say [a] dead man tells no story," she said. 

Related Links
LIVE | State capture inquiry: Agrizzi driven by hate, played to political gallery - Mokonyane
Lights, water and power: Mokonyane's home repairs under scrutiny at state capture inquiry
Adriaan Basson: Mokonyane is proof that Ramaphosa cannot unite the ANC and beat corruption
Read more on:
nomvula mokonyanestate capture inquiry
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What was your take on Cricket South Africa’s 3TC Solidarity Cup. event over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I loved the innovation and finally getting to watch some local cricket!
13% - 337 votes
3 teams in one match? No thanks, I’m more of traditionalist!
7% - 191 votes
Didn’t bother to watch!
80% - 2062 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste...

18 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste reclaimers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

17 Jul

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo