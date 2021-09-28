45m ago

Agrizzi not present in court due to illness, State to subpoena his doctor to explain condition

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi appears at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on 14 October 2020.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti
  • The State wants to subpoena the doctor treating former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi to explain his condition.
  • Agrizzi has been ill since October 2020, and the State also wants its own doctor to examine him.
  • Agrizzi was not present in court on Tuesday due to ill health, and the matter was postponed to 2 November.

The State intends to subpoena the doctor treating former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi to explain the latter's medical condition in court.

This was revealed on Tuesday in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

It was also revealed that the State wanted its own doctor to examine Agrizzi, who has been ill since October 2020.

Agrizzi was not present in court on Tuesday due to ill health and his matter was postponed to 2 November.

Meanwhile, former ANC MP Vincent Smith briefly appeared in the same court on Tuesday. His matter was postponed to 2 November for finalisation of the indictment.

The court previously granted the State's application for a separation of the trial due to Agrizzi's ill health.

Agrizzi and Smith are charged with corruption, while Smith faces additional charges of fraud for alleged payments made to his company Euroblitz in 2015 and 2016.

The State alleges that the payments were made to Smith to silence his opposition to Bosasa during parliamentary committee meetings.

Smith has pleaded not guilty and maintains the money was a loan from Agrizzi, something which Agrizzi denies.

