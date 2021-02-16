31m ago

add bookmark

Ahmed Timol case postponed pending supreme court verdict

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former security branch police sergeant Joao Jan Rodrigues is seen during his appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in relation to the murder of slain activist Ahmed Timol.
Former security branch police sergeant Joao Jan Rodrigues is seen during his appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in relation to the murder of slain activist Ahmed Timol.
Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file
  • Anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol died after falling from the 10th floor of John Vorster Square police station in 1971. 
  • A 1972 inquest ruled his death a suicide, but a 2017 inquest by Judge Billy Mothle ruled otherwise.
  • In 2018 Joao Rodrigues, a former apartheid security branch officer, was charged with Timol's murder.

The murder case against former apartheid security branch officer, Joao Rodrigues, who is accused of murdering anti-apartheid activist, Ahmed Timol 50 years ago has been postponed pending a decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The matter was back in court on Tuesday, but could not continue as the SCA had not handed down its verdict on Rodrigues's application for leave to appeal the dismissal of a permanent stay of prosecution application by the Gauteng High Court in 2019.

Rodrigues, 81, was charged with Timol's murder in 2018 after a second inquest ruled that Timol's death was not suicide.

Ahmed Timol
An old photo of Ahmed Timol.

Timol died in 1971 after falling from the 10th floor of the then John Vorster Square police station, now known as the Johannesburg central police station, where he had been detained.

READ | SCA to hear application over Ahmed Timol case

At the time of Timol's death, Rodrigues worked as a security branch officer. The inquest, led by Judge Billy Mothle, recommended that Rodrigues be investigated for perjury.

During the inquest, Rodrigues' lawyers argued that the delay in the case was deliberately caused by the state and questioned the "improper" decision to charge Rodrigues with murder despite that not being a recommendation of the inquest. 

READ | NPA not pursuing charges against security branch officers in Timol case

In response, the State said it was the function of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), not that of the inquest, to decide how Rodrigues must be charged. 

The matter is due back in court on 8 April, however, it is unclear whether it will be able to proceed as the SCA had previously reserved judgment on the application before it.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
supreme court of appealahmed timolcourts
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 890 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 1091 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 5541 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.65
(-1.62)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-1.55)
ZAR/EUR
17.76
(-1.37)
ZAR/AUD
11.38
(-1.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-1.08)
Gold
1796.70
(-1.21)
Silver
27.32
(-0.97)
Platinum
1257.50
(-3.59)
Brent Crude
62.56
(+0.46)
Palladium
2380.00
(-0.08)
All Share
67227.06
(+0.15)
Top 40
61775.45
(+0.16)
Financial 15
12696.58
(-0.37)
Industrial 25
89325.28
(-0.39)
Resource 10
66212.96
(+1.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo