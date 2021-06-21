Ahmed Timol murder: Apartheid cop's application for permanent stay of prosecution fails

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed Joao Rodrigues' bid for a permanent stay of prosecution for the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol.

Rodrigues previously argued that the delay in his case was not systemic, but rather deliberate.

On Monday the SCA said it was, "... not persuaded the appellant has established that he has or will likely suffer trial-related prejudice if he is not granted a permanent stay of prosecution and is brought to trial. The trial court will be best suited to deal with any issues of potential prejudice. The appeal must, accordingly, fail."

This is a developing story. More to follow.

