Airlink plane hit by bird strike, causing propeller to break off, smash through fuselage

Passengers onboard an Airlink private charter flight to Limpopo were left shaken after a bird struck the aircraft causing a propeller to break off and smash through the plane.

In an accident that happened last week Monday, Airlink said that a large bird struck the aircraft upon landing at Venetia airfield in Limpopo.

"None of the passengers or crew were injured, although the aircraft sustained substantial damage. In compliance with aviation protocols and regulations, the occurrence was reported to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), which will conduct an investigation," said Airlink in a statement.

SA Airlink BAe Jetstream 41 (ZS-NRJ, built 1995) took serious damage to its #2 prop after a heavy birdstrike on approach to Venetia Airport (FAVM), S-Africa causing a blade to crash through the fuselage. The pilots made a safe landing and no one was hurt.https://t.co/KM1zoDYOKJ pic.twitter.com/4iAyfk1Ltz — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) January 4, 2022

Pictures shared on social media from inside the aircraft showed a destroyed passenger window and splinters of wood strewn across the floor.

Airlink said the aircraft remained at Venetia airfield pending the SACAA's inspection and a full damage assessment.